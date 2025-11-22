Buddy Carter asks Trump administration to surge ICE officers in Atlanta
Carter’s request came amid unfounded rumors of increased ICE raids in the city.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, is seen during a House Energy and Commerce hearing on budget reconciliation, in Washington, DC on May 13, 2025. (Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
In his letter to Noem, Carter praised the administration over record-low numbers of apprehensions at the Mexican border but warned that “significant work remains, especially in Georgia,” where the population of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally has grown sharply in recent years.
According to a report released last month by the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank focused on immigration, the number of immigrants living in Georgia illegally reached 479,000 as of mid-2023. The report’s authors described Georgia as one of the country’s “newer destination states.”
“By deploying more federal officers, DHS and ICE would provide crucial support to local and state partners. Increasing enforcement presence would help deter unlawful entry, disrupt illegal networks, and uphold the rule of law,” Carter wrote in his letter, adding that Georgia residents “are clamoring for additional federal support.”
Earlier this week, unfounded rumors of increased ICE raids in the Atlanta area spread widely on TikTok, Facebook and other platforms, leading to pushback from immigrant community leaders.
TikTok users raised the possibility of mass immigration enforcement in the Atlanta area on November 20 and 21. The rumors were unfounded, but the videos garnered tens of thousands of views.
“Don’t fall for rumors or sensationalist news,” wrote the Dalton-based nonprofit Coalición De Líderes Latinos (Coalition of Latino Leaders), in a social media statement.
CLILA and others noted that ICE is already active in the region and making arrests every day, but there are no mass raids for now.
In his letter, Carter argued that a surge in immigration enforcement resources is needed in Atlanta to uphold public safety, citing two recent arrests of immigrants in Atlanta accused of committing violent crimes.
Carter “seems to not understand that Georgia relies on immigrant workers, particularly in the sectors that allow Georgia to remain competitive and the Number 1 state for business: agribusiness, construction, manufacturing and hospitality,” said Gigi Pedraza, executive director of the Atlanta-based Latino Community Fund.
“He should check with his fellow lawmakers if this would benefit their districts and more specifically, their voters and families,” Pedraza said. “When political ambitions are disconnected from the daily realities of everyday people, we all lose.”
“I believe the president is spot on about this. Americans want safer streets. All Americans want that, whether you are Black, white or Hispanic, you don’t care. You just want your streets to be safe,” he said.