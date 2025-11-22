Georgia News Buddy Carter asks Trump administration to surge ICE officers in Atlanta Carter’s request came amid unfounded rumors of increased ICE raids in the city. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, is seen during a House Energy and Commerce hearing on budget reconciliation, in Washington, DC on May 13, 2025. (Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter wants the Trump administration to deploy more federal immigration enforcement officers to Atlanta. The St. Simons Island Republican and U.S. Senate hopeful made his request in a letter to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, sent on Thursday.

The administration’s ongoing immigration crackdown has centered on the Southeast this week, with Border Patrol agents conducting hundreds of immigration arrests in Charlotte, North Carolina. Past Border Patrol operations targeted Los Angeles and Chicago, where officers’ aggressive tactics spurred criticism and protest. RELATED Georgia judges deal blow to ICE’s new mandatory detention policy In his letter to Noem, Carter praised the administration over record-low numbers of apprehensions at the Mexican border but warned that “significant work remains, especially in Georgia,” where the population of immigrants living in the U.S. illegally has grown sharply in recent years. According to a report released last month by the Migration Policy Institute, a nonpartisan think tank focused on immigration, the number of immigrants living in Georgia illegally reached 479,000 as of mid-2023. The report’s authors described Georgia as one of the country’s “newer destination states.” “By deploying more federal officers, DHS and ICE would provide crucial support to local and state partners. Increasing enforcement presence would help deter unlawful entry, disrupt illegal networks, and uphold the rule of law,” Carter wrote in his letter, adding that Georgia residents “are clamoring for additional federal support.”

Earlier this week, unfounded rumors of increased ICE raids in the Atlanta area spread widely on TikTok, Facebook and other platforms, leading to pushback from immigrant community leaders.

TikTok users raised the possibility of mass immigration enforcement in the Atlanta area on November 20 and 21. The rumors were unfounded, but the videos garnered tens of thousands of views. “Don’t fall for rumors or sensationalist news,” wrote the Dalton-based nonprofit Coalición De Líderes Latinos (Coalition of Latino Leaders), in a social media statement. CLILA and others noted that ICE is already active in the region and making arrests every day, but there are no mass raids for now. RELATED ICE raids, calls for boycott: Home Depot on frontlines of Trump crackdown In his letter, Carter argued that a surge in immigration enforcement resources is needed in Atlanta to uphold public safety, citing two recent arrests of immigrants in Atlanta accused of committing violent crimes. Carter “seems to not understand that Georgia relies on immigrant workers, particularly in the sectors that allow Georgia to remain competitive and the Number 1 state for business: agribusiness, construction, manufacturing and hospitality,” said Gigi Pedraza, executive director of the Atlanta-based Latino Community Fund.