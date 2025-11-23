Arts & Entertainment How a grand vision and a gift launched 20 years of wonder at Georgia Aquarium The popular tourist destination scored many notable firsts and a few losses as it helped revive downtown Atlanta. 1 / 29 Credit: bandres@ajc.com The dolphin exhibit is a multi-million dollar exhibit and the biggest expansion to date for the aquarium. The press got a sneak preview in 2011 of one of the pools in the 1.8 million gallon dolphin attraction which contain three dolphins, Phebe, Lily, and Shaka. (Bob Andrews/AJC file)

They arrived under the cover of darkness. Two juvenile whale sharks, named Ralph and Norton after characters in “The Honeymooners” sitcom, landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around midnight in June 2005. Submerged underwater in fiberglass tanks fitted with filtration systems and sensors to monitor oxygen, temperature and salinity, they were bound for their new home at Georgia Aquarium, where they would make history as the first whale sharks ever displayed outside Asia.

Norton was one of the first two juvenile whale sharks at Georgia Atlanta, making history as the first whale sharks to ever be displayed outside of Asia. (Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium) Their arrival had been kept secret from all except those who needed to know. Nondisclosure agreements had been signed. The project had been code-named “The Ralph Exhibit” and kept under a “cone of silence,” Georgia Aquarium’s founding executive director Jeff Swanagan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2005. The giant teenage fish, collectively weighing about a ton, had been captured off the eastern coast of Taiwan in the Philippine Sea. They had been fated to become food, harvested by Taiwan’s seafood industry. Instead, they were chosen to become “ambassadors of their species,” said Chris Coco, senior director for aquatic sustainability at Georgia Aquarium, who’s been with the aquarium since 2004.

Coco traveled back and forth to Taiwan multiple times in 2004 and 2005 to facilitate Ralph and Norton’s rescue, using translators to navigate the country’s fishing industry and government regulatory agencies.

After they were captured, Ralph and Norton were housed in a sea pen in Hualien City for several months, where a team of Georgia Aquarium scientists and Taiwanese locals prepared them for their 8,000-mile journey to America. “The excitement of what we were trying to pull off and bring to Atlanta drove our determination,” he remembered. From Hualien City, Ralph and Norton flew on a specialized heavy-load, short-runway plane to Taiwan, where they were transferred to a UPS cargo plane. From there, they flew to Anchorage to clear customs before finally landing in Atlanta. UPS trucks escorted by a police convoy transported the pair downtown, the route carefully timed and mapped to minimize vibration and traffic. More than 50 professionals — aquarists, divers, engineers, medical staff — waited anxiously at Georgia Aquarium, which had not yet opened.

“When the trucks pulled in, everyone got quiet,” recalled Coco, “We’d spent months preparing, and now it was actually happening.” Kelly Link, now associate curator for Ocean Voyager, had never seen a whale shark before. She slipped down into the box of murky water with Norton to help him into the stretcher, which would lift him out and into his new home. She couldn’t see much. “Then, all of a sudden, I just remember his head sort of coming up a little bit so that I could actually see how big he was,” said Link. “It was surreal.” Early that morning, Ralph and Norton swam their first circles through Ocean Voyager. Five months later, on Nov. 23, 2005 — 20 years ago this month — Georgia Aquarium opened its doors to the public. Then a 500,000-square-foot facility holding 8 million gallons of water and more than 100,000 animals, it was the largest aquarium in the world, according to Guinness World Records.

Since then, more than 45 million visitors have come to downtown Atlanta to learn and gawk at aquatic wonders. The aquarium is on track to hit 50 million visitors by the end of April 2026, an official said. Visitors admire tropical fish and coral at Georgia Aquarium. (Courtesy of Addison-Hill) An idea takes flight Georgia Aquarium was conceived by the late Home Depot CEO Bernie Marcus, the founding benefactor who gifted $250 million to build it. The vision came to him in the air, while aboard a Falcon 900 private jet on a flight back home from Israel in the late 1990s with then-Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes. On the flight, Marcus and Barnes discussed the entrepreneur’s desire to give something back to the people of Georgia who had welcomed him and his wife, Billi, at a desperate time.

“We came to Atlanta broke, broke, I mean broke,” Marcus told Bridgespan Group, a nonprofit management consulting firm for nonprofits, about his move to Atlanta in the 1970s. “If Home Depot didn’t make it, I was going to go into bankruptcy. (Now) we have all the things in the world that anybody could possibly imagine. It’s a Cinderella story. We remember the people that came and saved our lives.” Bernie and Billi Marcus wanted to give back to the people of Georgia. Marcus donated $250 million to launch Georgia Aquarium. (Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium) The Marcuses had brainstormed other ideas for giving back. “We had people come to us to build a hospital, build a symphony hall, build a museum. … None of that had real meaning and impact on me,” he told Bridgespan, Though he “was never a real fish person,” he told Philanthropy Magazine, he asked himself, “What would they enjoy? My employees, my associates — they’re not really symphony people … But an aquarium — everybody loves an aquarium.”

Downtown Atlanta at that time was also suffering from a lack of visitor appeal. “There were limited activities to bring tourists here and to make them want to stay,” he told Philanthropy. “We do a lot of conventions here, but people never stayed over. They had nowhere to go except maybe a ballgame.” An aquarium could give them a reason to come and stay. “I decided that I was going to build it,” Marcus told Bridgespan. “People thought I was nuts.” RELATED A year after Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus died, his legacy endures Researching the dream Marcus and Billi set out to travel the globe for inspiration. They visited more than 50 facilities in more than a dozen countries, including Japan, Italy and France.

In Antibes, Billi was captivated by “big white beautiful whales” at Marineland, said Emily Howard, one of the architects who would later help design Georgia Aquarium’s beluga whale exhibit. In California, Marcus admired the vast shark tanks at Monterey Bay Aquarium, where he witnessed scuba divers descend into the deep to conduct a live feeding. “I went nuts,” he told AJC in 2001. “I thought it was the greatest thing in the world.” But it was in Japan where Marcus first encountered whale sharks. The gentle giants with a wide smile, as big as Greyhound buses, measuring roughly 30 feet long and weighing close to 20,000 pounds, enraptured him.

“When Bernie saw the whale sharks, you knew there was no turning back,” Swanagan told the AJC in 2005. It was whale sharks that inspired the most ambitious of all the aquarium’s exhibits — Ocean Voyager — a 6.3-million-gallon tank with 2-foot-thick walls and a 60-foot-wide viewing window. The exhibit would become the heart of the aquarium, the cornerstone from which all other exhibits would be designed. “He wanted people to walk in and just be floored,” said Tom Owen, a designer for PGAV Destinations who worked on the aquarium’s design. “It was about creating awe — that feeling of being small in the best possible way.” A visitor stands in awe of a giant whale shark at Georgia Aquarium. When aquarium founder Bernie Marcus first saw a whale shark in Japan, he knew he wanted to give Atlantans the same unforgettable experience. (Courtesy of Addison-Hill) Developing five distinct worlds PGAV, a St. Louis-based company specializing in immersive zoo and aquarium environments, including Epcot’s Seas Pavilion and the Florida Aquarium in Tampa, earned the contract to design the aquarium.

Howard, PGAV’s lead designer, still remembers the early planning meetings she had with Marcus’ team. “Bernie wasn’t just talking about tanks of fish,” she said. “He wanted people to feel something — to be transported somewhere else entirely.” From their conversations, PGAV began shaping the aquarium’s five connected worlds, each designed around a story, mood and sensory experience. Georgia Explorer would kick off the journey with the state’s aquatic assets. A coastal-themed play space centered on a boat called Hurricane Hank would encourage children to crawl through crates of shrimp and horseshoe crabs and slide out the mouth of a right whale. From there, guests would descend into River Scout, walking beneath an overhead river alive with alligators and otters meant to evoke the Chattahoochee and other Southern waterways and freshwater ecosystems.

The temperature would noticeably drop as visitors entered Cold Water Quest, where chilled touch pools and frosty air would lead to encounters with sea otters, penguins and, Billi’s favorite, beluga whales. Then would come Tropical Diver, a sunlit gallery for one of the largest live-reef exhibits in the country. The exhibit required studies to determine how best to position the skylights and mimic the ocean’s current. A wave machine would generate surf patterns to sustain the fragile coral. Exceeding all four in scope and grandeur, however, was Ocean Voyager. Guests would begin in a low-lit tunnel before emerging to encounter the massive viewing window, where they would come face-to-face with the largest fish in the world. A manta ray swims overtop guests in Georgia Aquarium's Ocean Explorer exhibit. (Courtesy of Addison-Hill) The PGAV team helped bring it all to life.

The Coca-Cola Co. gifted the aquarium nine acres next to Centennial Olympic Park on which to build. Originally, the aquarium had been slated for Atlantic Station, but the donation changed its course. The aquarium opened with 220 full-time and 120 part-time staff. In its first full year, 2006, it attracted 3.7 million visitors, beating both the Empire State Building and the Statue of Liberty for most visitors in the same year (according to The New York Times and U.S. National Park Service, respectively). The timing of the aquarium’s opening ― just a month after the retail outlets of nearby Atlantic Station opened, on the heels of a major expansion at the High Museum of Art and 18 months before the opening of The World of Coca-Cola museum next door — created what then-Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin called “a new energy in the city.” RELATED Atlantic Station reshaped Atlanta 20 years ago. Now, it looks to the future. Georgia Aquarium opened in November 2005 as the largest aquarium in the world. It was built on a plot of land next to Centennial Olympic Park that was donated by the Coca-Cola Co. (Courtesy of Georgia Aquarium) The aquarium, alongside its neighboring attractions, is largely credited with reviving a dying downtown.

“It’s been one of many driving forces in helping our team attract new and returning events to the city, encouraging people to discover Atlanta,” Charlene Lopez, executive vice president and chief sales officer for the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau, stated in an email. According to a 2017 impact study (the most recent available), the aquarium increased the Georgia gross domestic product by $4.4 billion and generated an additional $5.2 billion in personal income statewide. Since inception, it has served more than 1.3 million students through its education programs. Growth and expansion Less than a year after opening, the aquarium expanded its Cold Water Quest gallery with the addition of beluga whales. “Bernie never wanted the facility to stop evolving,” said Owen. “He wanted it to keep growing and surprising people.”