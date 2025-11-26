A.M. ATL: Gobble it up

Morning, y’all! Programming note: A.M. ATL is off tomorrow and Friday. Sending good food energy to my fellow hosts in charge of cooking, and peaceful thoughts to those processing their family-related stress through suspiciously meticulous yard work.
True story: My husband, a king among men, once politely excused himself from a mid-Christmas Day family klatch. A few minutes later, we hear a mechanical roar, and there he is in the front yard, pruning a crepe myrtle with a chainsaw. We all do what we can to keep it together.
Let’s get to it. I’m feeling festive, so here’s a story for every facet of Thanksgiving.
THE GIVING: 2 CHAINZ GIVES BACK
Along with food, attendees were treated to Walmart gift cards and ticket vouchers to see the College Park Skyhawks (the NBA G-League team of which 2 Chainz is a part owner).
Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz partnered with Walmart to feed more than 100 families for Thanksgiving. The “Greens and Things” giveaway was hosted by 2 Chainz’s Tru Foundation, a nonprofit that provides resources to underserved communities.
The Tru Foundation was first established in 2011 to assist domestic violence victims. Kesha Ward, the rapper’s wife, is also the co-founder of the nonprofit.
After the event, the couple surprised a few shoppers inside Walmart and helped pay for their items.
Another fun fact: 2 Chainz is a big Atlanta Hawks supporter, and when his son, Halo, was young, they’d wear coordinating outfits to games sometimes. It was adorable. Father and son are still regular attendees, from what I understand.
Farm animal sanctuaries are promoting this wholesome new take on Thanksgiving. I wouldn’t put it past a full-grown turkey to try and eat a child, though.
ON THIS DATE
Nov. 26, 1884
Thanksgiving Day: Recounting the blessings of the year past. We should not forget the blessings for which we of Atlanta should be especially thankful. … Within the past year nearly two hundred thousand dollars have been spent on her streets and sewers … The new State capitol, and which is to be erected at a cost of one million dollars, has just begun and the people of the State, as well as those of Atlanta, regard the undertaking with no small degree of pride and will watch its progress with interest.
This week, I’ve given thanks for A.M. ATL readers and for local Atlanta journalism. Finally, I’m thankful for my fellow AJC journalists who produce work that is both essential and a joy to read.
I made a list of names, but it was so long and didn’t even cover half of the people worth mentioning. Just trust me, it’s all of them.
ONE MORE THING
Did you know the man who dreamed up the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons was a legendary puppeteer? Balloons are kind of like upside-down marionettes after all, and that’s exactly what Tony Sarg saw. He was one of the first artistic directors of the parade and introduced the now-iconic giant balloons in 1927. These are the things you learn at Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts!
Have a lovely holiday. See y’all Monday!
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.