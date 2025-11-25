Arts & Entertainment Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz, Walmart feed over 100 families for Thanksgiving The event, titled ‘Greens and Things,’ was held in College Park. American rapper and actor 2 Chainz takes a selfie with Rachel Fortson of Decatur during the “Greens and Things" Thanksgiving giveaway event on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2025. 2 Chainz teamed up with Walmart to help 150 families through the food giveaway in College Park. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Despite the Tuesday morning rain, Pamela Brown was full of smiles. The 60-year-old, wearing a cowboy hat, placed canned corn and greens in her buggy outside of the Walmart Supercenter in College Park. She’d gotten there at 3 a.m. to be among the first to receive the free food.

“It’s important to feed people, especially those who don’t get food stamps,” the downtown Atlanta resident said. “I don’t get food stamps. I need this food.” Brown was among the 150 individuals and families who received food and gift cards from College Park native and rapper 2 Chainz and Walmart Tuesday. At the event, titled “Greens and Things,” attendees were given Thanksgiving staples like fresh collard greens, turkey and several canned items at four stations in Walmart’s parking lot. RELATED 2 Chainz gets vulnerable in his first foray into indie film, ‘Red Clay’ Pamela Brown from Atlanta poses with her Skyhawks ticket voucher and gift card alongside a Skyhawks cheerleader at the “Greens and Things" Thanksgiving giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Tuesday’s giveaway was hosted by 2 Chainz’s Tru Foundation, a nonprofit that provides resources to underserved communities. Although the rain delayed the event by roughly 50 minutes after its 10 a.m. start time, that didn’t stop many from standing in a long line that led inside the store.

Along with food, attendees were treated to $50 Walmart gift cards and ticket vouchers to see the College Park Skyhawks (the NBA G-League team of which 2 Chainz is a part owner).

McDonald’s also provided free meals during the event. Some people arrived as early as midnight for the “Greens and Things" Thanksgiving giveaway on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2025. They waited through some rain as well. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) “You never know what somebody is going through, and this will help out a whole lot,” said Melissa Smith. The 53-year-old College Park resident added that the giveaway will help her make a Thanksgiving meal for her family of four. RELATED Where to find free food this Thanksgiving — and how you can still help Initially established in 2011 to assist domestic violence victims, the Tru Foundation is committed to empowering children and families, said Kesha Ward, 2 Chainz’s wife and co-founder of the nonprofit.

Following the giveaway, the couple surprised a few shoppers inside Walmart and helped pay for their items. “We just try to kind of support our people the best we can,” Ward said. Monday marked the first time in a decade that 2 Chainz, whose given name is Tauheed Epps, has done such a charity event in his hometown. “I think anybody that has my platform and is blessed as me and my family are should give back,” the rapper told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution following the event. Tauheed Epps, professionally known as 2 Chainz, poses for a photo at the “Greens and Things" Thanksgiving giveaway event on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)