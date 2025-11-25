In Georgia, picking wild fruit could cost you $1,000 — unless you go here
In Georgia, picking fruit off a tree could cost you $1,000 — unless you know where to go. The Urban Food Forest at Browns Mill offers a rare legal space to forage for fruits, nuts and herbs — helping fight food insecurity in one of the most underserved regions in the U.S. While foraging is banned in most Georgia state parks, the 7-acre forest empowers communities with access to fresh, local and sustainable food. The AJC's Najja Parker learns how urban food forests are reconnecting with the land and reshaping the future of food justice. Credits: AJC | Library of Congress | The Conservation Fund
