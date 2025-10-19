Metro Atlanta Threat to move World Cup games ‘not a concern’ for Atlanta officials President Trump indicated he would call on FIFA to move matches if he deems host city unsafe. Mayor Andre Dickens speaks at the Atlanta Police Foundation’s annual Crime is Toast awards breakfast at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025. The event celebrates the partnership between the public and private sectors in advancing public safety initiatives in Atlanta. Dickens touted the city’s public safety progress at the event. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

President Donald Trump has threatened to relocate 2026 World Cup matches from cities he deems unsafe. Atlanta officials say they are not worried about the potential of that happening here.

“This is not a concern for us, and we have no indication that Atlanta’s 2026 FIFA World Cup matches are in jeopardy,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dicken’s office said in a statement. “We remain confident in our city’s preparedness and commitment to hosting an exceptional World Cup experience.” RELATED Street vendors fear being sidelined by Atlanta’s World Cup permit freeze Since being announced as one of 16 host cities in 2022, officials have been working to ensure Atlanta is ready to welcome more than 300,000 visitors expected to be in town for eight matches across June and July 2026, including a highly anticipated semifinal. Since being announced as one of 16 host cities in 2022, officials have been working to ensure Atlanta is ready to welcome more than 300,000 visitors expected to be in town for eight matches across June and July 2026, including a highly anticipated semifinal. In a statement, the mayor’s office said the city is working “closely with FIFA, state leaders, federal partners and local public safety agencies” to ensure a safe event for all visitors. FIFA reached an agreement with each of the 16 host cities, including 11 in the United States, to host the 104-match tournament. RELATED Before the World Cup arrives, Atlanta pushes to house homeless people Last month, Trump suggested that his administration could take away matches from any of the 16 host cities selected by FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, if he deems them to be unsafe.

“If any city we think is going to be even a little bit dangerous for the World Cup, or for the Olympics … we won’t allow it to go,” he said when asked about Seattle and San Francisco hosting World Cup games. “If any city we think is going to be even a little bit dangerous for the World Cup, or for the Olympics … we won’t allow it to go,” he said when asked about Seattle and San Francisco hosting World Cup games.

Tuesday, Trump doubled down on his threat by focusing primarily on Boston and recent unrest in that area. “If we think there’s any reason, whether it’s Boston or anywhere else, they’re not doing their job, we’re going to take those World Cup games and move them some place else,” Trump said during a media briefing. Trump said he would call FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who he has developed a close relationship with, about moving games to another city. FILE - President Donald Trump holds the FIFA World Cup Winners Trophy as FIFA President Gianni Infantino looks on during an announcement in the Oval Office of the White House, Aug. 22, 2025, in Washington. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP) FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani has previously said it is FIFA who has jurisdiction to makes those decisions on moving games, not Trump or any other world leader, The Associated Press reported. FIFA vice president Victor Montagliani has previously said it is FIFA who has jurisdiction to makes those decisions on moving games, not Trump or any other world leader, The Associated Press reported.

However, on Wednesday, FIFA released a statement, acknowledging that it will be up to the federal government to determine whether host cities are safe to host matches. “Safety and security are the top priorities at all FIFA events worldwide,” FIFA said in a statement to multiple media outlets. “Safety and security are obviously the governments’ responsibility, and they decide what is in the best interest for public safety. We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to successfully host and fulfil all necessary requirements.” A review of agreements between host cities and FIFA by The Washington Post found that soccer’s governing body has full authority to move matches with no repercussions or little justification. “Safety and security are the top priorities at all FIFA events worldwide,” FIFA said in a statement to multiple media outlets. “Safety and security are obviously the governments’ responsibility, and they decide what is in the best interest for public safety. We hope every one of our 16 host cities will be ready to successfully host and fulfil all necessary requirements.” A review of agreements between host cities and FIFA by The Washington Post found that soccer’s governing body has full authority to move matches with no repercussions or little justification. Reasons that could result in contract termination or moving matches include “war, invasion, hostilities (regardless of whether war is declared), civil war, rebellion, riot, revolution, insurrection, military coup, act of terrorists or other public enemies,” The Post reported. RELATED New coalition will watchdog Atlanta’s World Cup promises Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum said agencies from across the state will be assisting throughout next summer’s tournament. Last year, APD created a special events division to focus solely on managing major events. Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum said agencies from across the state will be assisting throughout next summer’s tournament. Last year, APD created a special events division to focus solely on managing major events. “We have to continue to deliver police services across the city even while we protect the World Cup,” Schierbaum said this week. “We’re going to be fully mobilized and then agencies from around us will help just like they did during the Olympics, just like they did during the Super Bowl.”