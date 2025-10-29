News

A.M. ATL: Very Dickensian

Plus: Shutdown latest, dune disagreement
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! It’s here: fireplace weather. If you’re like my husband, who loves a good fire, your hearth will be tended with the divine intensity of Hestia from now until about April. Remember to keep your flues clean and your wood dry!

Let’s get to it.

A GUT CHECK ON HOUSING

The housing model in Atlanta has drawn praise, but there are questions about whether it reaches those who need it most.
In all probability, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is looking at another four years as leader of one of the most important cities in the South (and the country, if we may be so modest). The AJC is taking a close look at some of his current policies and how they may evolve.

How Dickens has taken on housing and what could happen next

🔎 READ MORE: A look at housing promises made, kept, deferred

POLL: GA DEMS WANT TO STAND UP TO TRUMP

A new AJC poll of likely Democratic voters in Georgia reveals party members’ top concerns. Among them: Dem leaders who are too soft on President Donald Trump.

“Democrats are too meek,” said one liberal voter from Cobb County. “They need to go after Republicans with the same vigor they use to go after us. Too many times, we take the gentlemanly approach to politics.”

🔎 READ MORE: Why Dem leaders are reticent to match the GOP’s inflammatory rhetoric

We have more polls coming out, so if you have any questions about the fascinating world of poll methodology, let me know!

ASSORTED SHUTDOWN NEWS, NONE GOOD

Welcome to Day 29 of Minimally Functioning Government. Here’s what’s next.

*Please don’t do tax crimes.

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

▶️ CNN’s making a big bet on streaming with All Access, which makes new wrinkles in the news media sphere and raises questions about a possible sale. The network’s CEO is asking for patience in the new venture.

🛻 GM will close its Georgia Innovation Center in Roswell, costing about 325 jobs. It’s part of the company’s pivot strategy in the changing automotive sector.

✈️ Air traffic controllers are also working without pay during the shutdown. Considered some of the most specialized workers in some of the most high-stress jobs, they’re now turning to DoorDash and other part-time gigs to make ends meet. (Nothing wrong with being a DoorDasher — just not a lot of natural crossover between the professions.)

BEACH PARTY BEEF

The construction zone at Coast Guard Beach Park parking lot in St. Simon’s Island, Ga.
Coast Guard Park is ground zero for the annual “Frat Beach” party, a daylong bash held the Friday before the Georgia-Florida football game in nearby Jacksonville.

The park is the site of a closed U.S. Coast Guard Station and one of the few St. Simons Island beach access points that can handle a crowd. It’s long offered parking, a bathhouse and a broad dune crossover to the beach.

But this Friday, as more than 5,000 University of Georgia students, alumni and fans descend for the 2025 edition, the park won’t be as welcoming. A long-planned beautification project that began in September has closed much of the parking lot and the bathhouse has been demolished, replaced by just a few porta-potties.

🔎 READ MORE: Other consequences stirring angst among residents and environmentalists

NEWS BITES

Monday night’s historic 18-inning Dodgers win, by the numbers

Freddie Freeman was the hero of the night.

A cute interview with country star Brad Paisley, who made history with World Series anthems

Call him “Mr. More Baseball” now. Only downside? He’s a Dodgers fan.

Dr. Seuss lovers celebrate newly discovered, soon-to-be-published manuscript called “Sing the 50 United States”

Let’s take bets on whether it’s written in anapestic tetrameter.

Poll: How Americans will be celebrating Halloween

One of the best times of the year to get to know your neighbors. (Whether you recognize them without costumes later is always a toss-up.)

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 29, 1995

The Atlanta front page on Oct. 29, 1995.
The Atlanta front page on Oct. 29, 1995.

WORLDCHAMPS! Fireworks in the night sky, and champagne held high, and Jane kisses Ted again, and there’ll be confetti on Peachtree Street because Atlanta’s Braves are world champions at long and blessed last. Baseball’s dominant team in this decade but losers in two World Series, the Braves finally have won it all.

Raise your hand if you have a framed copy of an Atlanta Journal-Constitution edition celebrating a Braves World Series win. 🙋🏼‍♀️ What a great feeling.

ONE MORE THING

Anapestic tetrameter is a meter form that goes: da da DUM da da DUM da da DUM da da DUM. Dr. Seuss (real name: Theodor Geisel) was a big fan. From “Horton Hears a Who”:

From the sun in the summer. From rain when it’s fall-ish,

I’m going to protect them. No matter how small-ish!”

(“Horton” was also an allegory for Geisel’s radical change in feeling about post-World War II Japanese internment and U.S. occupation of Japan, but that’s a whole other thing. da da DUM!)

Until next time.

