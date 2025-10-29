News A.M. ATL: Very Dickensian Plus: Shutdown latest, dune disagreement

Morning, y’all! It’s here: fireplace weather. If you’re like my husband, who loves a good fire, your hearth will be tended with the divine intensity of Hestia from now until about April. Remember to keep your flues clean and your wood dry! Let’s get to it.

A GUT CHECK ON HOUSING The housing model in Atlanta has drawn praise, but there are questions about whether it reaches those who need it most. In all probability, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is looking at another four years as leader of one of the most important cities in the South (and the country, if we may be so modest). The AJC is taking a close look at some of his current policies and how they may evolve. How Dickens has taken on housing and what could happen next When he assumed office, Dickens promised to create or preserve 20,000 affordable housing units over two terms.

Atlanta is close to building or developing 12,000 units through one term, according to the mayor’s chief of staff.

Dickens has won praise for innovation on that front. Some developments include a fire station with attached housing, shipping container spaces for the unhoused and micro-apartments installed in an old motel.

However, only about 2,000 of these units are priced for families making 50% or less of the area median income.

The death of Cornelius Taylor, an unhoused citizen killed during the clearing of a homeless encampment, has also epitomized concerns about Dickens' plans to tackle homelessness in the city.

POLL: GA DEMS WANT TO STAND UP TO TRUMP

A new AJC poll of likely Democratic voters in Georgia reveals party members’ top concerns. Among them: Dem leaders who are too soft on President Donald Trump. Economic issues were of top concern for likely Democratic and Republican voters alike.

On the Dem side, “standing up to Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans” came in a close second, with 20% of respondents saying it should be the party’s top priority. “Democrats are too meek,” said one liberal voter from Cobb County. “They need to go after Republicans with the same vigor they use to go after us. Too many times, we take the gentlemanly approach to politics.” 🔎 READ MORE: Why Dem leaders are reticent to match the GOP’s inflammatory rhetoric We have more polls coming out, so if you have any questions about the fascinating world of poll methodology, let me know!

Coast Guard Park is ground zero for the annual “Frat Beach” party, a daylong bash held the Friday before the Georgia-Florida football game in nearby Jacksonville. The park is the site of a closed U.S. Coast Guard Station and one of the few St. Simons Island beach access points that can handle a crowd. It’s long offered parking, a bathhouse and a broad dune crossover to the beach. But this Friday, as more than 5,000 University of Georgia students, alumni and fans descend for the 2025 edition, the park won’t be as welcoming. A long-planned beautification project that began in September has closed much of the parking lot and the bathhouse has been demolished, replaced by just a few porta-potties. 🔎 READ MORE: Other consequences stirring angst among residents and environmentalists NEWS BITES Monday night’s historic 18-inning Dodgers win, by the numbers

Poll: How Americans will be celebrating Halloween One of the best times of the year to get to know your neighbors. (Whether you recognize them without costumes later is always a toss-up.) ON THIS DATE Oct. 29, 1995 The Atlanta front page on Oct. 29, 1995. WORLDCHAMPS! Fireworks in the night sky, and champagne held high, and Jane kisses Ted again, and there’ll be confetti on Peachtree Street because Atlanta’s Braves are world champions at long and blessed last. Baseball’s dominant team in this decade but losers in two World Series, the Braves finally have won it all. WORLDCHAMPS! Fireworks in the night sky, and champagne held high, and Jane kisses Ted again, and there’ll be confetti on Peachtree Street because Atlanta’s Braves are world champions at long and blessed last. Baseball’s dominant team in this decade but losers in two World Series, the Braves finally have won it all.

Raise your hand if you have a framed copy of an Atlanta Journal-Constitution edition celebrating a Braves World Series win. 🙋🏼‍♀️ What a great feeling. ONE MORE THING Anapestic tetrameter is a meter form that goes: da da DUM da da DUM da da DUM da da DUM. Dr. Seuss (real name: Theodor Geisel) was a big fan. From “Horton Hears a Who”: From the sun in the summer. From rain when it’s fall-ish, I’m going to protect them. No matter how small-ish!” (“Horton” was also an allegory for Geisel’s radical change in feeling about post-World War II Japanese internment and U.S. occupation of Japan, but that’s a whole other thing. da da DUM!)