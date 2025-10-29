Dunes dustup hangs over Georgia-Florida weekend’s ‘Frat Beach’ party

The expanding footprint, which county officials insist is not impacting the dunes, is meant to accommodate 75 to 100 new parking spaces, a multipurpose public safety building and lifeguard tower, and relocation of a sand volleyball court.

Glynn County billed the park rehab as a conservation project to secure a $3 million Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act grant . But the work is encroaching on a bordering dune field with plans to remove trees and vegetation.

The expanding footprint, which county officials insist is not impacting the dunes, is meant to accommodate 75 to 100 new parking spaces, a multipurpose public safety building and lifeguard tower, and relocation of a sand volleyball court.

Glynn County billed the park rehab as a conservation project to secure a $3 million Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Act grant . But the work is encroaching on a bordering dune field with plans to remove trees and vegetation.

Construction on a beautification project at St. Simons Island's Coast Guard Park began in September and includes expanding the park's footprint along a dune field that lies between the park and East Beach. (Photo provided)

The construction has renewed long-voiced debate about the need for a park makeover. Many neighbors support it and what increased parking, improved drainage and better aesthetics will mean for them, their properties and the island. Proponents also cite the promise of new bathrooms that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards and better access for emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile, critics lash out on social media and in conversation, saying it goes against the spirit of stewardship and threatens the “raw feel” that makes Georgia’s beaches feel special. The detractors have rallied behind two local conservation and environmental nonprofits, One Hundred Miles and the Glynn Environmental Coalition, opposed to the project.

The controversy has also cast shade on the otherwise beloved outdoor stewardship grant program that has contributed more than $117 million to conservation projects across the state since its 2019 inception.

“The whole idea that funding meant for conservation is going toward removal of dune sand and wetlands never really sat well with me,” said Peggy Herman, a St. Simons Island resident who sees both good and bad in the project. “You would think conservation funds would be for building bigger, better dunes, not encroaching on them for a volleyball court.”

The construction has renewed long-voiced debate about the need for a park makeover. Many neighbors support it and what increased parking, improved drainage and better aesthetics will mean for them, their properties and the island. Proponents also cite the promise of new bathrooms that meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards and better access for emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile, critics lash out on social media and in conversation, saying it goes against the spirit of stewardship and threatens the “raw feel” that makes Georgia’s beaches feel special. The detractors have rallied behind two local conservation and environmental nonprofits, One Hundred Miles and the Glynn Environmental Coalition, opposed to the project.

The controversy has also cast shade on the otherwise beloved outdoor stewardship grant program that has contributed more than $117 million to conservation projects across the state since its 2019 inception.