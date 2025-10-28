Business Atlanta air traffic controllers turning to DoorDash, Uber to make ends meet Tuesday is controllers’ first zero paycheck day. Their union has organized protests at airports across the country. Air traffic controllers union members hand out leaflets explaining the effects of the federal government shutdown to travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Tuesday marks the first zero paycheck day for the nation's air traffic controllers. Members of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association union are distributing leaflets about the shutdown's effects at nearly two dozen airports to raise awareness, including Atlanta.

While Atlanta's four air traffic control sites haven't yet seen a severe operational effect from a staffing crunch, Dan McCabe, the union's southern regional vice president, said it's only a matter of time before that happens. RELATED Atlanta airport will not air TSA video that blames Democrats for the shutdown "It's a waiting game," he said. The union has about 600 members across metro Atlanta. "It's so sad. I've already gotten phone calls of people working side jobs around the region. Waiting tables. Uber. DoorDash." Some are setting up carpools to try to pool gas money to get to work, he said. Organizations including Delta Air Lines and the Air Line Pilots Association union have donated meals.

“It’s bad,” McCabe said. “Now we’ve got to figure out what the breaking point is going to be. And that’s an impossible task, because you don’t know what anyone’s dealing with in their personal life … what their financial situation is.”

RELATED Atlanta airport security lines long again amid government shutdown McCabe said he’s had a few Atlanta-area controllers call to tell him they’re considering getting different jobs to help pay their bills. One very new employee recently asked “how they could potentially take a leave of absence to go get a job that actually pays them, because they are unable to make ends meet right now,” he said. “That stuff is just sad.” Air traffic controllers go through years of rigorous, high-stress training for a very technical job. Atlanta-area controllers’ pay scale starts at nearly $58,000 and maxes out at about $218,000 based on experience.

RELATED Understaffed, tired but 'middle of the pack': Inside Atlanta's air traffic control tower Given a nationwide controller shortage it's common to see 48-60 working hours per week, 10-hour days and six-day weeks, he said. "It's a bad situation. And at this point it is getting worse and worse and worse and worse. And it's only going to get worse as this continues," McCabe said. Before the shutdown, there had been some momentum toward the immense task of revolutionizing the antiquated, understaffed system. "It's not like the shutdown is the only thing going on," McCabe said. But now, it takes the front seat.