Atlanta air traffic controllers turning to DoorDash, Uber to make ends meet
Tuesday is controllers’ first zero paycheck day. Their union has organized protests at airports across the country.
Air traffic controllers union members hand out leaflets explaining the effects of the federal government shutdown to travelers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)
Members of the National Air Traffic Controllers Association union are distributing leaflets about the shutdown’s effects at nearly two dozen airports to raise awareness, including Atlanta.
While Atlanta’s four air traffic control sites haven’t yet seen a severe operational effect from a staffing crunch, Dan McCabe, the union’s southern regional vice president, said it’s only a matter of time before that happens.
“It’s a waiting game,” he said. The union has about 600 members across metro Atlanta.
“It’s a waiting game,” he said. The union has about 600 members across metro Atlanta.
“It’s so sad. I’ve already gotten phone calls of people working side jobs around the region. Waiting tables. Uber. DoorDash.”
Some are setting up carpools to try to pool gas money to get to work, he said. Organizations including Delta Air Lines and the Air Line Pilots Association union have donated meals.
“It’s bad,” McCabe said. “Now we’ve got to figure out what the breaking point is going to be. And that’s an impossible task, because you don’t know what anyone’s dealing with in their personal life … what their financial situation is.”
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
As a business reporter, Emma Hurt leads coverage of the Atlanta airport, Delta Air Lines, UPS, Norfolk Southern and other travel and logistics companies. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution she worked as an editor and Atlanta reporter for Axios, a politics reporter for WABE News and a business reporter for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.