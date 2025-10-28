GM’s metro Atlanta tech center will close, costing 350 jobs. Here’s why.

“We are redefining our site strategy, unifying our technical teams in targeted hubs for better collaboration,” Kelly said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “With that, we’ve made the difficult decision to close our Georgia Innovation Center.”

The layoffs join a string of job cuts and strategy revisions rippling through the American auto industry, especially the electric vehicle sector. Detroit-based GM, which reported a 56% decline in profit in the third quarter compared with last year, said in a recent regulatory filing it expects lower EV demand because of the repeal of federal tax credits for fully plug-in vehicles.

Tax credits worth up to $7,500 for EV buyers were eliminated at the end of September as part of President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Trump has frequently criticized what he calls the “EV mandate,” aiming to roll back subsidies for the sector and loosen environmental regulations.

Automakers, including American ones like GM, have also been hammered by tariffs, which have hit steel, parts and completed vehicles. Though GM is U.S.-based, it makes some of its vehicles in other countries that are imported into the U.S.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said Tuesday the legislation and Trump’s “reckless tariffs are directly to blame for the termination of hundreds of Georgia jobs at the GM Innovation Center.”

“Folks in Washington are working for billionaires and special interests, not hard-working Georgians,” Warnock’s statement continued. “I will always fight to protect pro-business tax credits and smart tariff policies.”

