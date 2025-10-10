A.M. ATL: Subway standard

Morning, y’all! It’s fair season, so of course we’re thinking about fried foods. There’s definitely a ranked list to be made. For my two cents, fried Oreos are near the top, and at the very bottom is fried green tomatoes from anywhere but the South. Don’t ask me how I know. It’s a painful story.
Let’s get to it.
HAS THE SLUTTY VEGAN OUTGROWN ITS ATL ROOTS?
Slutty Vegan has been going through changes.
We’ve talked about Pinky Cole before, the founder and owner of the super popular (and super controversial) Atlanta-based restaurant chain Slutty Vegan.
We’ve talked about Pinky Cole before, the founder and owner of the super popular (and super controversial) Atlanta-based restaurant chain Slutty Vegan.
Why is the mercurial story of an Atlanta businesswoman important? I asked UATL’s Mike Jordan, whose team has covered Cole for a while.
“Slutty Vegan rose to become a cultural phenomenon since its arrival as an Atlanta food truck in 2018, turning founder Aisha ‘Pinky’ Cole into a nationally recognized figure — specifically as a successful Black woman with Atlanta University Center ties, marketing brilliance and a novel food concept,” he told me.
So when we discuss whether Atlanta is indeed a “Black mecca” or how Atlanta businesses find success outside of the city, Cole is a common name.
However, multiple closures and lawsuits have tarnished the Atlanta business star, along with dwindling lines at places that used to be packed with customers hungry for a Fussy Hussy burger with, er, Slut Sauce.
“The vibe shift is real, which made us wonder what might be coming for the company and Pinky as she decides the path forward for herself and the brand she built,” Jordan said.
Leaders know something's gotta change with MARTA. Who's the right person to make that change?
Lots of changes are afoot at MARTA, and we’ll be covering a lot of that in the coming weeks. For now, the search is on for a new MARTA CEO after former head Collie Greenwood resigned in July amid immigration issues.
Lots of changes are afoot at MARTA, and we’ll be covering a lot of that in the coming weeks. For now, the search is on for a new MARTA CEO after former head Collie Greenwood resigned in July amid immigration issues.
MARTA’s board of directors hired executive search firm DSG Global to find a replacement. The board’s search committee has also met already.
It’s a huge decision for an agency facing dropping rider numbers and stagnant growth.
Oh, and the World Cup is now less than a year away. MARTA will want to put its best foot forward, especially since international visitors will be expecting a public transit system that, you know, works.
🩺 Georgia Democrats found themselves in accord with an unusual ally: Republican firebrand and conspiracy peddler U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene has broken ranks with the GOP — not for the first time as of late — and voiced favor for affordable health care changes. She also took fellow Republicans to task for their “failure” to address the issue.
🩺 Georgia Democrats found themselves in accord with an unusual ally: Republican firebrand and conspiracy peddler U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene has broken ranks with the GOP — not for the first time as of late — and voiced favor for affordable health care changes. She also took fellow Republicans to task for their “failure” to address the issue.
WEEKEND PLANS
Who doesn't love love?
It’s pretty gorgeous outside ... gorgeous enough to tempt you away from all the good baseball and football? Maybe.
🛩️ Air Dot Show Atlanta: There’s something so irresistible about an air show. Current and historic civilian and military aircraft will take to the skies at Atlanta Regional Airport (or the top level of a nearby parking deck with some camp chairs. A great air show hack.)
🖍️ Chalktoberfest Chalk and Beer Festival: Tipple and Doodle on Marietta Square, where chalk artists will work their magic and you look on with a craft beer.
🐶 “Dog Man: The Musical” I mean this in the nicest way, but they will make a musical about anything. This one’s based on a children’s novel series about a police officer with the head of a dog. Or a dog with the body of a police officer? Sounds cute either way.
🛩️ Air Dot Show Atlanta: There’s something so irresistible about an air show. Current and historic civilian and military aircraft will take to the skies at Atlanta Regional Airport (or the top level of a nearby parking deck with some camp chairs. A great air show hack.)
🖍️ Chalktoberfest Chalk and Beer Festival: Tipple and Doodle on Marietta Square, where chalk artists will work their magic and you look on with a craft beer.
🐶 “Dog Man: The Musical” I mean this in the nicest way, but they will make a musical about anything. This one’s based on a children’s novel series about a police officer with the head of a dog. Or a dog with the body of a police officer? Sounds cute either way.
The Atlanta Constitution front page on Oct. 10, 1900.
Southern Interstate Fair Will Be Thrown Open Today: Preparations Have All Been Completed and a Series of Unusual and Brilliant Features Will Begin Today. The Southern Interstate Fair ... will exhibit what is best in southern commerce, manufactures, agriculture, the fine arts and the various accomplishments of a progressive civilization.
Southern Interstate Fair Will Be Thrown Open Today: Preparations Have All Been Completed and a Series of Unusual and Brilliant Features Will Begin Today. The Southern Interstate Fair ... will exhibit what is best in southern commerce, manufactures, agriculture, the fine arts and the various accomplishments of a progressive civilization.
Wait, can we zoom in on that illustration?
Brilliant. What fascinating lettering work to see in 1900!
Brilliant. What fascinating lettering work to see in 1900!
ONE MORE THING
Anyone else get weird about saying punny or goofy restaurant dish names out loud when ordering? Heaven save my dignity from an IHOP “Rooty Tooty Fresh n’ Fruity” or a Denny’s “Moon Over My Hammy.” I don’t know if I could survive in a Slutty Vegan. “One, um, Sloppy T- ... you know what? Let me just point to it.”
Have a good weekend, do something that makes you smile!
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.
AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.