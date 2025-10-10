News

A.M. ATL: Subway standard

Plus: Slutty Vegan, weekend plans
Morning, y’all! It’s fair season, so of course we’re thinking about fried foods. There’s definitely a ranked list to be made. For my two cents, fried Oreos are near the top, and at the very bottom is fried green tomatoes from anywhere but the South. Don’t ask me how I know. It’s a painful story.

Let’s get to it.

HAS THE SLUTTY VEGAN OUTGROWN ITS ATL ROOTS?

Slutty Vegan has been going through changes.
We’ve talked about Pinky Cole before, the founder and owner of the super popular (and super controversial) Atlanta-based restaurant chain Slutty Vegan.

Why is the mercurial story of an Atlanta businesswoman important? I asked UATL’s Mike Jordan, whose team has covered Cole for a while.

🍔 READ MORE: A deep dive into Slutty Vegan’s history and what could be next (Side note: Love a good deep dive. Give me a comfy spot on the couch and 10 minutes to obsess over something in print. That’s living.)

RAPID-ISH TRANSIT

Leaders know something's gotta change with MARTA. Who's the right person to make that change?
Lots of changes are afoot at MARTA, and we’ll be covering a lot of that in the coming weeks. For now, the search is on for a new MARTA CEO after former head Collie Greenwood resigned in July amid immigration issues.

🔎 READ MORE: What leaders say is at stake and how the search is going

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

🪖 Federal troops are working without pay during the government shutdown. Now that we’re about two weeks in, missed paychecks are casting an ominous shadow on their families.

💬 Atlanta City Council presidential candidates clashed during a debate, turning public safety policy differences into more personal barbs. Two-term council member Marci Collier Overstreet and political newcomer Rohit Malhotra are facing off in the key November battle.

🩺 Georgia Democrats found themselves in accord with an unusual ally: Republican firebrand and conspiracy peddler U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Greene has broken ranks with the GOP — not for the first time as of late — and voiced favor for affordable health care changes. She also took fellow Republicans to task for their “failure” to address the issue.

WEEKEND PLANS

Who doesn't love love?
It’s pretty gorgeous outside ... gorgeous enough to tempt you away from all the good baseball and football? Maybe.

🛩️ Air Dot Show Atlanta: There’s something so irresistible about an air show. Current and historic civilian and military aircraft will take to the skies at Atlanta Regional Airport (or the top level of a nearby parking deck with some camp chairs. A great air show hack.)

🖍️ Chalktoberfest Chalk and Beer Festival: Tipple and Doodle on Marietta Square, where chalk artists will work their magic and you look on with a craft beer.

🐶 “Dog Man: The Musical” I mean this in the nicest way, but they will make a musical about anything. This one’s based on a children’s novel series about a police officer with the head of a dog. Or a dog with the body of a police officer? Sounds cute either way.

🍁 More weekend fun: Get details about the above, plus plenty more weekend ideas here.

Weekend spotlight: Atlanta Pride

Head down to Piedmont Park Saturday and Sunday for the largest LGBTQ+ event in the South. The AJC has a booth, too, and I’ll be there Sunday midday if you want to say hi!

🌈 PHOTOS: Images of Atlanta’s Pride parades over the years show how far we’ve come

NEWS BITES

Angel Reese to make history as first pro athlete to walk in a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Lots of angel puns, of course, but what a surprising first! The VS Fashion Show has been around for 30 long years.

A huge inflatable pumpkin got loose in Ohio, and police officers had a time trying to apprehend it

It’s not Halloween until a giant inflatable ghoulie breaks containment.

The AJC’s Joe Kovac Jr. rode the Agri-Lift for two hours straight at the Georgia National Fair and wrote about it

Please humor him; clearly, he’s unwell.

An intoxicated Georgia judge, also president of the Council of Superior Court Judges of Georgia, offered a man $500 after backing up into his pickup truck in the parking lot of a Jacksonville strip club

Hate it when that happens.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 10, 1900

The Atlanta Constitution front page on Oct. 10, 1900.
Southern Interstate Fair Will Be Thrown Open Today: Preparations Have All Been Completed and a Series of Unusual and Brilliant Features Will Begin Today. The Southern Interstate Fair ... will exhibit what is best in southern commerce, manufactures, agriculture, the fine arts and the various accomplishments of a progressive civilization.

Wait, can we zoom in on that illustration?

Brilliant. What fascinating lettering work to see in 1900!

ONE MORE THING

Anyone else get weird about saying punny or goofy restaurant dish names out loud when ordering? Heaven save my dignity from an IHOP “Rooty Tooty Fresh n’ Fruity” or a Denny’s “Moon Over My Hammy.” I don’t know if I could survive in a Slutty Vegan. “One, um, Sloppy T- ... you know what? Let me just point to it.”

