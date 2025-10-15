Things to do

15 family-friendly things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend

Civilian and military airplanes take to the skies at a Peachtree City air show, and musicians perform on Oakhurst porches.
Aircraft such as the B-25J Mitchell, used extensively in the Pacific Theater, will take to the skies at the Air Dot Show at Atlanta Regional Airport in Peachtree City on Saturday and Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Air Dot Show)
By Mary Caldwell – For the AJC
1 hour ago

If you’re looking for something to do with the family this weekend, head to Atlanta Regional Airport to watch current and historic aircraft take flight, or visit Oakhurst Porchfest to stroll through the Decatur neighborhood listening to musicians play on porches. You can also pack your tent for a sleepover and fun activities inside at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame.

Check out the following 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend:

Air Dot Show Atlanta

Current and historic civilian and military aircraft take to the skies, and an onstage program will include team introduction, pilot interviews and crowd engagement with the emcees. Ear protection is recommended for children, especially if they’re under age 5.

9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. $36.75 and up. Atlanta Regional Airport (Falcon Field), 7 Falcon Drive, Peachtree City.

Atlanta Pride Festival

Celebrate Pride with entertainers, a marketplace with more than 200 vendor booths, three marches, a large parade, an outdoor drag show and more.

Saturday-Sunday. Free admission with donations accepted. Premium passes $95.05 and up. Piedmont Park, 400 Park Drive, Atlanta. 404-382-7588.

Artists made progress on their works at Marietta’s Chalktoberfest in 2023. This year, the event is Saturday and Sunday. (Photo courtesy of Fresh Take Georgia/Jen Curtis)
Chalktoberfest Chalk and Beer Festival

Enjoy music and watch professional chalk artists use their creativity and talent to transform the streets. A Craft Beer Festival will be held on Sunday for ages 21 and up. Proceeds benefit the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art.

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Chalk Festival. Free admission. Noon-5 p.m. Saturday: Craft Beer Festival for ages 21 and up. $55. Marietta Square on Atlanta and Anderson streets, Marietta. 770-528-1444.

Taste of Acworth

Taste your way through Acworth area restaurant booths and enjoy entertainment on two stages. Kids will have a zone with inflatables, quad bungee and challenging games.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, with food samples costing $1-$10. Historic downtown, 4835 N. Main St., Acworth. 770-974-8813.

Hispanic Heritage Fiesta

Celebrate Hispanic heritage with celebrations that include speakers, music and tents dedicated to the history and culture of various countries. Concerts and dancing get underway at 7 p.m.

4-9 p.m. Saturday. Thurman Springs Park, 4485 Pineview Drive, Powder Springs. 770-943-1666.

Oakhurst Porchfest will host nearly 200 musical performances on the Decatur neighborhood’s porches on Saturday. It's free to attend. (Photo courtesy of Oakhurst Porchfest)
Oakhurst Porchfest

Nearly 200 musical performances will take place on porches throughout Decatur’s Oakhurst neighborhood in the 11th year of this popular event.

Noon-7 p.m. Saturday. Free. Oakhurst neighborhood, Decatur.

Shakespeare on the Green

This new Shakespeare series continues with events for kids, live music and sneak peeks of upcoming shows from the Atlanta Shakespeare Company.

2-5 p.m. Saturday. Free. Town Green, 64 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates. 404-294-5400.

Sunday Funday: Spooky Edition

Dress in a costume if you’d like and design and paint a Halloween mask. All materials are provided, and you’ll also be able to dance to music from the Human DJ, make bubbles, build with Imagination Playground and enjoy the spun chairs.

1-5 p.m. Sunday. Free with registration. Museum of Design Atlanta, 1315 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-979-6455.

The fun at Pine LakeFest, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday includes, a race among creatively decorated non-motorized boats. (Photo courtesy of Pine LakeFest)
Pine LakeFest

Enjoy two days of arts and crafts, live music, festival food, chalk art and sand sculpture contests, a pet parade and Paddlepalooza, a race on the lake featuring wildly decorated nonmotorized motorcraft.

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Pine Lake Park and Beach, 4580 Lakeshore Drive, Pine Lake. 678-557-9303.

Wire & Wood Alpharetta Songwriters Festival

More than 30 performances of varied genres highlight this Alpharetta festival, which also presents a marketplace with art and handcrafted goods that have music-related themes.

6-11 p.m. Friday and noon-11 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Throughout downtown Alpharetta.

6th Annual Roswell Motoring Festival

Appreciate rarely seen cars, boats, bikes and more and shop with local art-themed and automotive vendors. Snow cones, a coffee barista, a photo booth and face painting will also be available at the show, which benefits the Roswell First Responders Foundation.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Free admission. Register a car for $35 and a motorcycle for $10. Day of show registration is $40 for cars. Roswell City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell. 770-645-6844.

“Dog Man: The Musical”

Based on Dav Pilkey’s “Dog Man” series of books, this musical adventure presented by Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center follows the lead character, who has the head of a dog and the body of a police officer.

2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. $46.60-$62.60. (Tickets not needed for kids 2 and older who can sit in a parent’s lap.) The performances are recommended for ages 6 and up. Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. 770-206-2022.

The works of more than 100 artists are available at Norcross Art Splash Festival on Saturday and Sunday, with pieces including folk art, ceramics, jewelry, metalworks and more. (Photo courtesy of Norcross Art Splash Festival)
Norcross Art Splash Festival

Have fun browsing the works of more than 100 artists who show off their talent with folk art, ceramics, jewelry, photography and more. Festival food and drinks will be available, and kids can have fun in a zone with face painting, sand art and playground equipment. The festival adds a Local Maker’s Market this year, situated at the Norcross Library on North Peachtree St. adjacent to the park.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross.

“Bewitching 2025”

Get in the Halloween spirit with a collection of 10-minute spooky plays. Moments of strobing lights are used, and parents should use their discretion since one of the plays includes references to suicide and themes of mental illness.

7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. $18.50-$20.50. Lionheart Theatre Company, 10 College St. NW, Norcross. 404-919-4022.

Suwanee Taste of BBQ & Music Festival

Taste samples from more than 20 food vendors, shop with artists and other vendors, listen to live music and let the kids play games and romp in bounce houses. Money raised from sample tickets benefits Project Green, a children’s charity.

10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Free admission, Sample tickets $1, with samples costing one to five tickets. Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee. 770-806-7492.

Mary Caldwell

