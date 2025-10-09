Search for next MARTA leader kicks off

The search committee hiring MARTA's next general manager and CEO met publicly for the first time Thursday. (AJC file photo)

The board has said it hopes to have a permanent leader in place before next summer’s FIFA World Cup games.

“As you well know, everybody is really engaged about getting a great result, knowing what MARTA means to the future of the city and to our plans,” Deming said.

It was the committee’s first public meeting and officially kicks off the process to hire a permanent replacement for Collie Greenwood, who resigned from the transit agency in July amid immigration issues .

The Atlantan leading the search for MARTA’s next general manager and CEO told the transit agency’s board of directors that finding the right leader is critical to the city’s future success.

Board members have made limited comments about how the search for the leader of one of the country’s largest transit agencies will proceed, and many of their discussions have happened privately.

Thursday’s meeting was rescheduled from September. MARTA did not give any public notice of the earlier meeting as required by the state’s Open Meetings Act, and the board canceled the meeting just before it was set to start after receiving questions about the lack of notice from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Before that, the search committee held four secret meetings that were not publicly advertised and which resulted in naming both an interim leader and an external advisory committee.

During Thursday’s meeting with DSG Global, the committee met for almost 90 minutes, most of which was behind closed doors. After Deming’s introductory remarks, the committee voted to go into executive session to discuss personnel matters privately, which is allowed under the open meetings law.