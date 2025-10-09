As the federal government shutdown grinds on, Georgia Democrats are seizing the moment, highlighting the thousands of sidelined federal workers and deep cuts to health care spending.
Republicans have mostly been in lockstep, arguing that they won’t negotiate with Democrats on the subsidies until there’s an agreement to reopen the government
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, however, broke ranks.
The Rome Republican came out strong in favor of some changes to health care in an exclusive interview with Tia Mitchell on Thursday’s edition of the Politically Georgia podcast.
“I’m saying that this is such a severe problem that it’s crippling Americans’ abilities to make ends meet, and it’s a failure by Republicans to not recognize it and to not be working on a solution,” Greene said.
Greene’s remarks have drawn support from two leading Democrats: Sen. Raphael Warnock and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is running for governor.
Later in the show, AJC senior reporter Tamar Hallerman comments on the latest in the election interference case.
