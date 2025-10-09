Breaking: TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle fire blocks I-285 North to I-20 in DeKalb
Is the Georgia delegation finding common ground on the shutdown?

The ‘Politically Georgia’ team discusses how Georgia lawmakers are responding to the government shutdown.
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a town hall at the Acworth Community Center on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene holds a town hall at the Acworth Community Center on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC)
By
51 minutes ago

As the federal government shutdown grinds on, Georgia Democrats are seizing the moment, highlighting the thousands of sidelined federal workers and deep cuts to health care spending.

Republicans have mostly been in lockstep, arguing that they won’t negotiate with Democrats on the subsidies until there’s an agreement to reopen the government

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, however, broke ranks.

The Rome Republican came out strong in favor of some changes to health care in an exclusive interview with Tia Mitchell on Thursday’s edition of the Politically Georgia podcast.

“I’m saying that this is such a severe problem that it’s crippling Americans’ abilities to make ends meet, and it’s a failure by Republicans to not recognize it and to not be working on a solution,” Greene said.

Greene’s remarks have drawn support from two leading Democrats: Sen. Raphael Warnock and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is running for governor.

Later in the show, AJC senior reporter Tamar Hallerman comments on the latest in the election interference case.

Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions to PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.”

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

