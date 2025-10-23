A.M. ATL: Red light on green

Morning, y’all! I’ve never met a small child who didn’t have sticky hands. They’re like salamanders. Did you know the younger the child, the germier they tend to be? If you have kids, you probably guessed that already.
Let’s get to it.
Georgia is a haven for green energy projects, which have attracted billions in promised investments and marked the state as a leader in the industry.
Small setback, though: Since the beginning of the year, Georgia’s lost three projects worth a total of $2.9 billion and 1,077 anticipated jobs.
The Georgia Public Service Commission is boring, you say? You’re telling me you don’t care who decides how much your power bills are? How about some charges of felony theft — is that boring?
Interesting enough? It’s time you have a say in this. Early voting is on now for two Public Service Commission seats, and every registered voter in Georgia can cast a ballot, no matter where you live.
🤖 Mercedes-Benz finalized plans for a tech center in West Midtown, where it will conduct research and development. It’s part of the automaker’s Atlanta expansion efforts.
🚜 The USDA is reopening 2,000+ offices to help farmers and ranchers access $3 billion in aid from existing programs during the government shutdown.
📱 What’s e-waste? It’s discarded electronics, which can be hazardous because of toxic metals like lead and lithium. A watchdog report says American e-waste shipped overseas is overwhelming places in Southeast Asia.
Two cute food and retail trends have hit Atlanta, and it’s time to get the group together (or a special someone) for a fun day out.
What do you drink when you don’t drink alcohol or hot drinks, like people in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints? Weird sodas. Sometimes with milk or jam.
The “dirty soda” trend began in Utah and took off on TikTok. Now, national chain Swig is bringing elaborate soda fountain mocktails to Brookhaven and North Druid Hills locations next year.
One dirty soda example from Swig: the “Dr. Spice,” with Dr Pepper, cinnamon, coconut, cinnamon stick and half & half. Everybody’s so creative!
If you survive your Dr. Spice, hit one of Atlanta’s burgeoning number of romance bookstores. There you’ll find the latest “spicy books,” “dark romance,” “romantasy” and other social media-famous subgenres in curated, welcoming spaces.
Fans like the stores because they can trade book recommendations and score other reading-related merch. (I have a great candle from “All The Tropes” in Kirkwood.) Also, we love physical media. The era of “romance novel cover shame” is 100% over.
Coca-Cola launches Trump-approved cane sugar soda in the U.S.
Your dirty soda game just reached a new level.
Meta is cutting 600 AI jobs even as it keeps hiring for its superintelligence lab
Out: artificial intelligence. In: superintelligence (one word, sounds more nefarious). Timeless: the perfectly good intelligence in your skull.
Criminal group busted for stealing 1,000 outdoor dining chairs in Spain
What in the world were they doing with all of those chairs? Wrong answers only.
The World Series starts Friday. Are the Dodgers baseball’s new dynasty?
I think I speak for the whole National League when I say: Ugggh.
Oct. 23, 1962
Soviet cancels military leaves in wake of Kennedy get-tough. Russia and the United States headed into a collision course Tuesday as U.S. Navy ships moved in to clamp an arms blockade on Cuba and halt the Soviet conversion of the island into a nuclear missile base. A direct confrontation between the two great powers could come by nightfall, in the judgment of Washington officials. The crisis was probably the greatest since World War II.
By the grace of whatever you call the divine, the 13-day Cuban missile crisis still marks the closest the world’s ever come to all-out nuclear warfare. Fingers crossed we can say that for a long time!
Big companies need to take a hint from the rest of us and not label their trade secrets “trade secrets.” Everyone knows you put the interesting stuff in a file marked “Backup Q4 Survey Spreadsheet Forms” or something.
Until next time.