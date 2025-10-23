A.M. ATL: Red light on green

Morning, y’all! I’ve never met a small child who didn’t have sticky hands. They’re like salamanders. Did you know the younger the child, the germier they tend to be ? If you have kids, you probably guessed that already.

Small setback, though: Since the beginning of the year, Georgia’s lost three projects worth a total of $2.9 billion and 1,077 anticipated jobs.

Georgia is a haven for green energy projects, which have attracted billions in promised investments and marked the state as a leader in the industry.

Blue Bird Corporation in Fort Valley modernizes the state's bus fleet and adds jobs to the area. It's one example of Georgia's clean energy reputation at work.

Interesting enough? It’s time you have a say in this. Early voting is on now for two Public Service Commission seats, and every registered voter in Georgia can cast a ballot, no matter where you live.

The Georgia Public Service Commission is boring, you say? You’re telling me you don’t care who decides how much your power bills are? How about some charges of felony theft — is that boring?

Patty Durand was charged with theft of trade secrets after allegedly stealing Georgia Power documents labeled, wait for it, "trade secret."

PERFECT DATE IDEA

Dirty soda, dirty books, perfect afternoon.

Two cute food and retail trends have hit Atlanta, and it’s time to get the group together (or a special someone) for a fun day out.

First, dirty sodas:

What do you drink when you don’t drink alcohol or hot drinks, like people in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints? Weird sodas. Sometimes with milk or jam.

The “dirty soda” trend began in Utah and took off on TikTok. Now, national chain Swig is bringing elaborate soda fountain mocktails to Brookhaven and North Druid Hills locations next year.