Here’s where Mercedes-Benz plans to put its new Atlanta tech center

Mercedes-Benz announced Wednesday it finalized plans for a large research and development facility in West Midtown, which is part of the automaker’s Atlanta expansion efforts.

The German auto giant said it signed a lease for a future 60,000-square-foot technology center within Atlanta’s Northyards industrial project. Located near North Avenue and Northside Drive, the $34 million project called the Mercedes-Benz Atlanta Technology Center is expected to open next summer.

The facility coincides with the automaker’s plan to expand its U.S. headquarters in Sandy Springs into its North American headquarters, which involves relocating up to 500 jobs to the Atlanta area. The dual initiatives bolster Mercedes-Benz’s investment and corporate presence in metro Atlanta and accelerate Georgia’s fast-growing auto industry.

“Finding the home for our new Mercedes-Benz Atlanta Technology Center in Midtown Atlanta is a major milestone in establishing our unified North American headquarters, a $34 million investment in the region,” Jason Hoff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America, said in a statement.

