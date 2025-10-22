Here’s where Mercedes-Benz plans to put its new Atlanta tech center

Mercedes-Benz announced Wednesday it finalized plans for a large research and development facility in West Midtown, which is part of the automaker’s Atlanta expansion efforts.
The German auto giant said it signed a lease for a future 60,000-square-foot technology center within Atlanta’s Northyards industrial project. Located near North Avenue and Northside Drive, the $34 million project called the Mercedes-Benz Atlanta Technology Center is expected to open next summer.
The facility coincides with the automaker’s plan to expand its U.S. headquarters in Sandy Springs into its North American headquarters, which involves relocating up to 500 jobs to the Atlanta area. The dual initiatives bolster Mercedes-Benz’s investment and corporate presence in metro Atlanta and accelerate Georgia’s fast-growing auto industry.
“Finding the home for our new Mercedes-Benz Atlanta Technology Center in Midtown Atlanta is a major milestone in establishing our unified North American headquarters, a $34 million investment in the region,” Jason Hoff, CEO of Mercedes-Benz North America, said in a statement.
Since 2018, Mercedes-Benz has operated its U.S. headquarters near Abernathy Road and Ga. 400, currently housing about 800 employees. About 160 employees will be based out of the forthcoming R&D hub, while the other relocated employees will report to the Sandy Springs headquarters.
“Mercedes-Benz remains a strong partner in Georgia,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. “And their $34 million investment in establishing their North American headquarters and creating a new R&D hub in metro Atlanta will help drive innovation and create more high-quality jobs for hardworking Georgians.”
Mercedes-Benz luxury cars are parked outside the new home of Mercedes-Benz USA before the opening ceremony on Thursday, March 15, 2018, of the company’s new headquarters in Sandy Springs. (J. Scott Trubey/AJC)
The company is among multiple automakers expanding its office investments and manufacturing footprints across Georgia.
Porsche operates its North American headquarters at its experience center near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai both opened factories in Georgia, and electric vehicle startup Rivian plans its own plant an hour east of Atlanta.
Beyond Mercedes-Benz’s office presence, its name is also plastered on one of downtown Atlanta’s most recognizable structures: Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
“From their Sandy Springs corporate hub to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and now their new R&D center in West Midtown, Mercedes-Benz’s growth is woven into the fabric of metro Atlanta,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
Aerial photo shows the Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Signia by Hilton Atlanta Georgia World Congress Center decorated with College Football Championship logos ahead of the 2025 College Football National Championship between Notre Dame and Ohio State, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
An agency spokesperson said discretionary incentive negotiations remain active. The company also likely qualifies for tax credits for newly created jobs.
In 2015, state and local leaders offered Mercedes-Benz an incentive package up to $27 million to move its U.S. headquarters from New Jersey to metro Atlanta, including a grant and certain tax breaks.
Mercedes-Benz’s technology center will include Buildings 200 and 300 at 384 Northyards Blvd. The automaker worked with real estate partner MetLife and real estate project management team North Avenue Partners. Architectural firm Goree + Abel Design Group is designing the R&D facility.
