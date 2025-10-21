Split itself in two or sell off? Parent of CNN and TNT weighs its options.

But on Tuesday, Warner Bros. Discovery said it would consider other options.

The company said Tuesday it has received “unsolicited interest” from multiple parties for both the entire company or pieces of its empire. It has begun reviewing alternatives to “identify the best path forward” toward profitability, according to a news release.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the product of the 2022 blockbuster media combination, has been in a state of near constant change since its founding.

The company said Tuesday it has received “unsolicited interest” from multiple parties for both the entire company or pieces of its empire. It has begun reviewing alternatives to “identify the best path forward” toward profitability, according to a news release.

Warner Bros. Discovery, the product of the 2022 blockbuster media combination, has been in a state of near constant change since its founding.

DC Studios chief and director James Gunn (right) works with David Corenswet (center) and Nicholas Hoult on the set of "Superman," which is the latest reboot of the original DC Comics superhero. (Courtesy of Warner Brothers)

The announcement comes about a month after The Wall Street Journal reported Paramount Skydance was preparing a majority cash bid for the entirety of WBD, including its cable networks and movie studio.

If completed, a marriage of Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery would unite two of Hollywood’s most influential media and entertainment conglomerates, with wide-ranging properties that include DC Comics; the “Harry Potter,” “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” franchises; and Atlanta-founded cable giants CNN and TBS; among others. Neither Paramount nor WBD has publicly commented on the report at the time.

WBD said it would continue to pursue its split while evaluating other offers.

In December, WBD announced plans to divide its business into two segments, a move that followed a $9.1 billion write-down on the book value of its cable networks. A write-down often occurs if assets acquired in a deal do not generate the financial results that were expected of them at the time of purchase.

Then in June, WBD said it would formally split the company into two publicly traded entities.

The announcement comes about a month after The Wall Street Journal reported Paramount Skydance was preparing a majority cash bid for the entirety of WBD, including its cable networks and movie studio.

If completed, a marriage of Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery would unite two of Hollywood’s most influential media and entertainment conglomerates, with wide-ranging properties that include DC Comics; the “Harry Potter,” “Mission: Impossible” and “Star Trek” franchises; and Atlanta-founded cable giants CNN and TBS; among others. Neither Paramount nor WBD has publicly commented on the report at the time.

WBD said it would continue to pursue its split while evaluating other offers.

In December, WBD announced plans to divide its business into two segments, a move that followed a $9.1 billion write-down on the book value of its cable networks. A write-down often occurs if assets acquired in a deal do not generate the financial results that were expected of them at the time of purchase.