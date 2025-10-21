UPS to retrofit thousands of delivery trucks in the South with AC

A UPS truck driver makes a delivery Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in River Forest, Ill. The first 2,000 retrofitted vehicles with AC are set to be ready by June 1, 2026, with all 5,000 to be finished by June 1, 2027, the Teamsters union said. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Drivers and the Teamsters union have been calling for air conditioning in cabs for years. But a full rollout will take time.

During a blistering summer, the union had complained that new trucks with AC had not been allocated to the nation’s warmest regions.

The 5,000 retrofitted package cars will be sent to the company’s “hottest delivery areas in mostly Southern and Southwest states,” the Teamsters announced in a statement, and count toward the overall 28,000 goal.

The news comes several months after the Teamsters union called out the Sandy Springs-based company for having acquired just 10% of the 28,000 new vehicles it had promised to purchase by 2028. The union questioned whether the company would be able to meet its deadline.

UPS has agreed to expedite its plans to add air conditioning in delivery trucks by retrofitting 5,000 of them with AC by the summer of 2027.

The first 2,000 retrofitted vehicles are set to be ready by June 1, 2026; all 5,000 should be finished by June 1, 2027, the union said.

The retrofit investment is "above and beyond" their original agreement to include air conditioning in all newly purchased vehicles, the company wrote in a statement.

Additionally, the company has agreed to begin a pilot program focused on testing air conditioning in the cargo compartments of 100 package cars.