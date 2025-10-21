UPS to retrofit thousands of delivery trucks in the South with AC
Drivers and the Teamsters union have been calling for air conditioning in cabs for years. But a full rollout will take time.
A UPS truck driver makes a delivery Wednesday, June 25, 2025, in River Forest, Ill. The first 2,000 retrofitted vehicles with AC are set to be ready by June 1, 2026, with all 5,000 to be finished by June 1, 2027, the Teamsters union said. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)
The news comes several months after the Teamsters union called out the Sandy Springs-based company for having acquired just 10% of the 28,000 new vehicles it had promised to purchase by 2028. The union questioned whether the company would be able to meet its deadline.
The 5,000 retrofitted package cars will be sent to the company’s “hottest delivery areas in mostly Southern and Southwest states,” the Teamsters announced in a statement, and count toward the overall 28,000 goal.
Workers who spend their days in the sun or who are otherwise exposed to persistent heat are among those most at risk for heat-related illness or death, experts say, risks exacerbated by a warming planet.
The union and UPS drivers have spent years pushing for in-cab AC.
In 2018, the wife of a driver submitted an online petition to UPS management seeking air conditioning for its delivery trucks after her husband was hospitalized for heat stroke.
“In every region, our drivers also will continue to benefit from improvements we’ve made to our vehicles to reduce temperature and improve air flow‚” UPS said. “Collaboration with the Teamsters has been important as we take these steps for our people.”
