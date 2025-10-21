Metro Atlanta Atlanta officers recount moments leading up to man’s arrest at airport Suspect will face federal charges, according to Atlanta police, after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Hartsfield-Jackson. Billy Joe Cagle, 49, was arrested Monday, accused of threatening to "shoot up" Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

He calmly walked into the Atlanta airport, watching the crowd of travelers hurrying to make their flights. Billy Joe Cagle wasn’t carrying luggage or anything else, and didn’t look rushed. It was 9:31 on a Monday morning. Minutes later, one of Cagle’s relatives called police.

Then, two police agencies 55 miles apart worked together — fast. By 9:54 a.m., Cagle was in two sets of handcuffs, because of his 6-foot-4, 350-pound frame, and in the custody of Atlanta police. RELATED TSA warns Atlanta airport security delays could get worse during shutdown On Tuesday, those responsible for halting potential bloodshed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport recounted the terrifying moments after a veteran sergeant received a call from Bartow County authorities. One of Cagle's family members had called Cartersville police to report that in a livestreamed video on social media the 49-year-old said he was headed to Atlanta to "shoot up" the airport, according to officials. By the time the leaders of the airport precinct learned about the threat, Cagle was already inside. Just outside the South terminal, he had parked his flatbed truck, leaving a dog inside along with an AR-15 and 27 rounds of ammunition, according to police.

Officers from two departments worked quickly, following their constant training, to thwart violence. Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum also credited Cagle’s family for sounding the alarm.

"They saved lives, and they saved a family member's life," Schierbaum said. Cagle was taken into custody and booked into the Clayton County Jail later Monday. He has been charged with making terrorist threats, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The FBI is also investigating the incident, and Cagle will face federal charges, Schierbaum confirmed. The specific charges weren't released late Tuesday afternoon. "The tragedies that we've seen play out across the nation didn't happen here (Monday)," Schierbaum said. Cagle, according to police, was having a mental health episode. But by using social media, his family was able to not only hear the threat, but also see him in a light blue, short-sleeve shirt. That description, along with the type of Chevrolet truck he was driving, helped officers quickly locate him at the airport.