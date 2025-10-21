Metro Atlanta

Atlanta officers recount moments leading up to man’s arrest at airport

Suspect will face federal charges, according to Atlanta police, after allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ Hartsfield-Jackson.
Billy Joe Cagle, 49, was arrested Monday, accused of threatening to "shoot up" Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Billy Joe Cagle, 49, was arrested Monday, accused of threatening to "shoot up" Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)
By and
1 hour ago

He calmly walked into the Atlanta airport, watching the crowd of travelers hurrying to make their flights. Billy Joe Cagle wasn’t carrying luggage or anything else, and didn’t look rushed.

It was 9:31 on a Monday morning. Minutes later, one of Cagle’s relatives called police.

Then, two police agencies 55 miles apart worked together — fast.

By 9:54 a.m., Cagle was in two sets of handcuffs, because of his 6-foot-4, 350-pound frame, and in the custody of Atlanta police.

RELATED
TSA warns Atlanta airport security delays could get worse during shutdown

On Tuesday, those responsible for halting potential bloodshed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport recounted the terrifying moments after a veteran sergeant received a call from Bartow County authorities. One of Cagle’s family members had called Cartersville police to report that in a livestreamed video on social media the 49-year-old said he was headed to Atlanta to “shoot up” the airport, according to officials.

By the time the leaders of the airport precinct learned about the threat, Cagle was already inside. Just outside the South terminal, he had parked his flatbed truck, leaving a dog inside along with an AR-15 and 27 rounds of ammunition, according to police.

Officers from two departments worked quickly, following their constant training, to thwart violence. Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum also credited Cagle’s family for sounding the alarm.

“They saved lives, and they saved a family member’s life,” Schierbaum said.

Cagle was taken into custody and booked into the Clayton County Jail later Monday. He has been charged with making terrorist threats, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The FBI is also investigating the incident, and Cagle will face federal charges, Schierbaum confirmed. The specific charges weren’t released late Tuesday afternoon.

“The tragedies that we’ve seen play out across the nation didn’t happen here (Monday),” Schierbaum said.

Cagle, according to police, was having a mental health episode. But by using social media, his family was able to not only hear the threat, but also see him in a light blue, short-sleeve shirt. That description, along with the type of Chevrolet truck he was driving, helped officers quickly locate him at the airport.

Sgt. Tywana Jones, just months away from retiring after 30 years with APD, said Tuesday she took the call from Cartersville. She didn’t take time to write things down, instead giving her fellow officers up-to-the-minute details about the suspect.

“My heart was beating fast,” Jones recalled. “OK, I haven’t heard any gunshots going off so we’re good right now. Let’s get this information out right now.”

Officer Myesha Banks said when she spotted the suspect in the airport, her extensive police training kicked in. She placed him in handcuffs.

“I went into straight police mode,” she said.

— This is a developing story. Please return to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

About the Authors

Alexis Stevens is a member of the Crime and Public Safety team.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

More Stories

The Latest

Atlanta Now Generic Images

Officials ID man killed in I-75 road rage shootout, hit-and-run crash

2h ago

Coca-Cola strikes deal to sell majority stake in one of its biggest bottlers

Split itself in two or sell off? Parent of CNN and TNT weighs its options.

Keep Reading

Man who planned to shoot up Atlanta's airport is arrested in a terminal following a tip, police say

A.M. ATL: A close call

Authorities charge 2 more suspects with attack on prominent DOGE employee

Featured

Coca-Cola headquarters

Coca-Cola strikes deal to sell majority stake in one of its biggest bottlers

TSA warns Atlanta airport security delays could get worse during shutdown

Ga. teacher urged to resign after Charlie Kirk post is suing her employer