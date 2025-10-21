Business

Coca-Cola strikes deal to sell majority stake in one of its biggest bottlers

The Atlanta beverage giant also announced its third-quarter results Tuesday.
Coca-Cola plans to sell a majority stake in Africa’s largest Coca-Cola bottler. (AJC FILE)
13 minutes ago

Coca-Cola continues to exit the bottling business.

Tuesday, the Atlanta beverage giant announced a deal with its South African partner, Gutsche Family Investments, to sell a majority stake in Africa’s largest Coca-Cola bottler.

The deal is valued at about $2.6 billion. It’s expected to close by the end of 2026.

Another large Coca-Coca bottler, Switzerland-based Coca-Cola HBC, will buy the 75% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa. The African bottler operates in 14 countries, comprising about 40% of the Coca-Cola product volume sold across the continent.

Coca-Cola CEO says trade war dynamics ‘manageable.’ Here’s why

Coca-Cola also said it agreed to a separate option for Coca-Cola HBC to acquire the remaining 25% of the business in coming years. Coca-Cola HBC has operations in 29 countries across Europe and Africa, including Nigeria and Egypt.

“We see huge growth opportunities in Africa,” Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC, said in a news release. “It has a sizable and growing consumer base and significant potential to increase per capita consumption.”

Coca-Cola has sold off its company-owned bottlers for many years. It’s an effort to cut costs and outsource more labor intensive parts of its business, according to Bloomberg.

Coca-Cola promotes its global beverage portfolio and sells syrup and concentrate, while its bottlers produce and distribute the drinks in the local market.

It’s been 40 years since debut of ‘New Coke,’ Coca-Cola’s biggest failure

Also on Tuesday, Coca-Cola reported its third-quarter results.

Net sales were $12.5 billion during the quarter, up 5% from the same period last year. Net income was $3.7 billion, up 29% year over year.

Coca-Cola’s global unit case volume grew 1%. Last quarter, its global unit case volume had dipped 1%.

“While the overall environment has continued to be challenging, we’ve stayed flexible — adapting plans where needed and investing for growth,” James Quincey, Coca-Cola chairman and CEO, said in a news release.

—This is a developing story. Return to AJC.com for updates.

Amy Wenk is the consumer brands reporter for the AJC.

