Tuesday, the Atlanta beverage giant announced a deal with its South African partner, Gutsche Family Investments, to sell a majority stake in Africa’s largest Coca-Cola bottler.

The deal is valued at about $2.6 billion. It’s expected to close by the end of 2026.

Another large Coca-Coca bottler, Switzerland-based Coca-Cola HBC, will buy the 75% stake in Coca-Cola Beverages Africa. The African bottler operates in 14 countries, comprising about 40% of the Coca-Cola product volume sold across the continent.

Coca-Cola also said it agreed to a separate option for Coca-Cola HBC to acquire the remaining 25% of the business in coming years. Coca-Cola HBC has operations in 29 countries across Europe and Africa, including Nigeria and Egypt.

“We see huge growth opportunities in Africa,” Zoran Bogdanovic, CEO of Coca-Cola HBC, said in a news release. “It has a sizable and growing consumer base and significant potential to increase per capita consumption.”