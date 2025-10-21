A.M. ATL: A close call

Let’s get to it.

Morning, y’all! The best part of having people in town is watching them react to the Atlanta of it all. Don’t worry, we run across seven lanes of Buford Highway to get to the pho place all the time. I’m about to merge on 75 — just close your eyes and pray. Why, yes, there are a lot of Georgia Bulldogs fans around, and I can’t guarantee they won’t bite. No, I don’t know why there are so many cops at the Waffle House. Must be a Tuesday.

TSA agents got a partial paycheck last week and, if the shutdown continues, will go without paychecks next week.

Meanwhile, in a comparatively minor yet still important situation, the ongoing government shutdown is doing a number on TSA staffing. Lines at Hartsfield-Jackson stretched all the way into the atrium and topped 30 minutes on Monday morning.

It’s all clear at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a scary incident yesterday.

Security video showed Billy Cagle parking his truck just outside the South terminal around 9:29 a.m. Monday and walking inside, investigators said.

Views of interconnected transmission stations at the battery energy storage system that Georgia Power is currently constructing and bringing online in Columbus, Ga.

Georgia Power will lay out a plan today to handle increasing power demands from the huge data centers cropping up around the state.

Its solution? Gas, and lots of it. Its solution? Gas, and lots of it.

The utility’s officials want to build gas-fired power plants and add solar and battery storage to the power grid to the tune of 10,000 megawatts — about the capacity of 10 nuclear reactors.

There are other options, but Georgia Power wants gas because it says the plants can be built faster than nuclear ones, are cleaner than coal and more reliable than solar.

However, natural gas pollutes the air, is chemically volatile and subject to wide price swings.

The utility will have to get its plan past the Public Service Commission, which will vote on it in December.

Remember, you have a say in who is on the PSC. Two seats are up for election in November. Early voting has started, and every registered voter in Georgia can cast a ballot for the races.