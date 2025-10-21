News

A.M. ATL: A close call

Plus: Atlantic Station, a power play
By
1 hour ago

Morning, y’all! The best part of having people in town is watching them react to the Atlanta of it all. Don’t worry, we run across seven lanes of Buford Highway to get to the pho place all the time. I’m about to merge on 75 — just close your eyes and pray. Why, yes, there are a lot of Georgia Bulldogs fans around, and I can’t guarantee they won’t bite. No, I don’t know why there are so many cops at the Waffle House. Must be a Tuesday.

Let’s get to it.

A LOT HAPPENING AT THE AIRPORT

Security video showed Billy Cagle parking his truck just outside the South terminal around 9:29 a.m. Monday and walking inside, investigators said.

It’s all clear at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a scary incident yesterday.

🔎 READ MORE: Police say Cagle “had the intention to inflict harm to as many people as he could”

Meanwhile, in a comparatively minor yet still important situation, the ongoing government shutdown is doing a number on TSA staffing. Lines at Hartsfield-Jackson stretched all the way into the atrium and topped 30 minutes on Monday morning.

TSA agents got a partial paycheck last week and, if the shutdown continues, will go without paychecks next week.

🔎 READ MORE: Shutdown woes visible in security lines

A QUESTION OF POWER

Views of interconnected transmission stations at the battery energy storage system that Georgia Power is currently constructing and bringing online in Columbus, Ga.

Georgia Power will lay out a plan today to handle increasing power demands from the huge data centers cropping up around the state.

Its solution? Gas, and lots of it.

🔎 READ MORE: How the plan could affect customers

Remember, you have a say in who is on the PSC. Two seats are up for election in November. Early voting has started, and every registered voter in Georgia can cast a ballot for the races.

🔎 READ MORE: Georgia PSC candidates and their positions

ATLANTIC STATION TURNS 20

After 20 years, Atlantic Station in Midtown is one of the largest live-work-play districts in the South.

🔎 READ MORE: The history and controversies of Atlantic Station

MUST-KNOW POLITICS AND BUSINESS

⚖️ The Supreme Court will consider whether people who regularly use marijuana can legally own guns. This is sure to go over well with the 2A crew. Government attorneys say it is a justifiable restriction.

🚧 The White House has started demolishing part of the East Wing to make room for President Donald Trump’s $250 million, 90,000-square-foot ballroom. Trump had previously said construction would not affect the existing White House structure.

✊🏼 The Atlanta No Kings rally attracted anywhere from 5,000 to more than 10,000 people, according to estimates. Even bigger numbers were seen across the country. The question is, what’s next for the movement?

HULU TAKES ON NOTORIOUS SOUTHERN CASE

Jason Clarke and Patricia Arquette as Alex and Maggie Murdaugh in the Hulu limited series "Murdaugh: Death in the Family."

The trial of Alex Murdaugh for the 2021 murders of his wife and son exposed the crimes of a wealthy, powerful South Carolina man to a shocked nation. A new eight-episode limited series on Hulu will add a big-budget dramatization to the mix.

“It helped to shoot the South as the South. And there was such a diverse and eclectic group of neighborhoods in Atlanta that stood in for different aspects of this story.”

🔎 READ MORE: Details on the actors and production

NEWS BITES

The Toronto Blue Jays clinch spot in the World Series against the LA Dodgers

See? It is a “World” Series.

Who’s next? A fun list of Atlanta United managerial candidates

There’s still time to throw your name in the ring, armchair manager.

Delta fans buy vintage airline merch at this monthly event

Never underestimate the aviation enthusiast community. They are as stylish as they are cutthroat.

Spiky, uncomfortable-looking bar seats by an Atlanta artist are sparking conversations about a key symptom of colon cancer

The project is called, and I’m not making this up, “Weird Looking Stools.” 10/10, we love a sophisticated poop pun.

ON THIS DATE

Oct. 21, 1954

Map puzzle for judges: Is isle in Ga. Or S.C.? The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Wednesday undertook to unravel the mystery of whether Barnwell Island in the Savannah River belongs to Georgia or South Carolina. The court … took under advisement an appeal from a ruling by Georgia’s Southern District Federal Court, which decided the island is in South Carolina. … [others] contended Wednesday that the Buford Convention of 1787 gave Georgia all islands in the Savannah River.

Puzzle solved: Barnwell Island is officially part of South Carolina.

ONE MORE THING

Quick, what’s one thing you accomplished yesterday and one thing you’re grateful for? Go out there and slay the day, my friend!

Thanks for reading to the very bottom of A.M. ATL. Questions, comments, ideas? Contact us at AMATL@ajc.com.

Until next time.

