Business Atlantic Station reshaped Atlanta 20 years ago. Now, it looks to the future. The high-rise office, residential and retail complex rose from the remains of a polluted steel mill. Two decades after it opened, it still has room to grow. An aerial image shows the main square at Atlantic Station with the Atlanta skyline in the background on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. The shopping district is celebrating 20 years of dedication to hospitality and entertainment, an area that has significantly shaped the local landscape. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Atlantic Station is known today as one of the South's largest live-work-play districts filled with glassy towers and shops around every corner. But the project almost never came to be. Before his partners could put a shovel in the ground, Jim Jacoby, the district's developer, remembers in the late 1990s when Atlanta's poor air quality nearly kneecapped his effort to turn a polluted steel mill into a mixed-use icon. "We were dead in the water," Jacoby said. Air quality concerns prompted the Environmental Protection Agency to freeze infrastructure funding vital to his project. Jacoby's plan managed to persist through that adversity, find unprecedented solutions and open in 2005. Now 20 years later, Atlantic Station boasts 6,000 residents, 11 million annual visitors, and continues to grow with new office buildings, apartments and hotels. It even has its own ZIP code, and the 17th Street Bridge connecting it to Midtown helped unlock development west of the Downtown Connector.

Pedestrians walk in front of the Atlantic Station sign in the main square on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) New development could soon be in the offing, including a hotel set to break ground next year and the potential for millions of square feet of other additions. The 20th anniversary, Atlanta leaders say, is a testament to the role Atlantic Station played in rewriting the playbook for redeveloping polluted industrial sites known as brownfields. "(Atlantic Station) became the foundation for subsequent brownfield redevelopments in the state," said Gerald Pouncey, a longtime environmental and industrial attorney. "It's opened up opportunities for so many of these properties that otherwise would have stayed abandoned, idle or at least underutilized, and it's turned them into centers of commerce." Atlantic Station also serves as perhaps Atlanta's most prominent use of a tax allocation district — areas known as TADs where property tax revenue growth is allocated to pay for infrastructure within its boundaries. Mayor Andre Dickens and his allies are on a charm campaign to extend the city's TADs, potentially a $5 billion effort. RELATED Dickens' $1.3B housing plan is ambitious: But will it solve the affordability crisis? Despite its current influence, Atlantic Station has endured a challenging road and its share of controversy. Its initial brownfield cleanup was considered the largest in the country at the turn of the 20th century. Its road network, anchored by the 17th Street Bridge, took White House lobbying and an EPA waiver to avoid its "dead in the water" fate, as Jacoby called it. Global events including 9/11, the Great Recession and the COVID-19 pandemic presented their own challenges. The complex at times has also had to battle a perception of petty crime, something each of its owners have invested considerable resources to address. But across three generations of ownership, Atlantic Station has managed to remain influential to its peers, relevant among competition and poised for future growth, said Vikram Mehra, senior managing director at Hines, the owner of Atlantic Station since 2015. "In many respects, it's synonymous with the city," Mehra said. "Everybody recognizes the name of Atlantic Station and what it is." A person rides a scooter past the Regal Cinemas sign at Atlantic Station in the main square on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Many of the district's largest tenants remain steadfast, such as Dillard's, Publix, Target and H&M. The project's Regal Cinemas often serves as the site of star-studded movie premieres, and the theater's leadership says it ranks among Regal's busiest locations. Hines officials added that Atlantic Station has remained flexible to changing mixed-use trends, especially as peer developments in Atlanta and its suburbs gain traction. A Roaring '20s-themed celebration Saturday is set to highlight that history while indulging in the district's current cachet. "We inherited the vision and legacy of some other very enterprising folks," Mehra said.

Series of hoops Atlantic Station's roots date back to 1901 and the Atlanta Steel Hoop Co. The company smelted steel for niche uses like cotton bale ties and barrel hoops, rebranding as Atlantic Steel Co. in 1915. In the mill's early years, it smelted enough steel to meet the entire South's needs, said Eloisa Klementich, president and CEO of Atlanta's economic development authority Invest Atlanta. Before & After: From Atlantic Steel to Atlantic Station. (AJC file photo) Employment peaked in the 1950s with about 2,300 workers, but the mill's fortunes would fade. There were fewer than 450 employees by 1997. The next year, there were none. All that was left was a hulking abandoned mill and all the environmental hazards it presented. "It needed to be cleaned," Klementich said. "It required a lot of remediation, so there were developers that looked at it, and several projects that tried to come in. Developers just couldn't do it because of the cost to remediate the site."

Discarded earlier ideas for the site included the Olympic Stadium that became Turner Field, the Georgia Aquarium and a skateboard park. RELATED Before & After: From Atlantic Steel to Atlantic Station Enter Jacoby, whose namesake development firm was known for building retail projects anchored by Walmarts and Sam's Clubs. He had a similar vision for the shuttered steel mill. "It was going to be a Walmart with shops and entertainment," he said. "It's (now) a lot of the things we planned on, but it just sort of morphed and got bigger." This early-stage rendering shows the initial vision of Atlantic Station as a live-work-play development. (AJC file photo) The environmental cleanup also got bigger upon every inspection.

“We didn’t realize we were opening up all of the westside of Atlanta when we built that bridge there,” Jacoby said. In 1999, developers Charlie Brown (left) and Jim Jacoby look over the vast domain of Atlantic Steel. (AJC file photo) To support Atlantic Station’s cleanup and infrastructure needs, the city created a TAD for the area. Some $250 million in new property taxes created by the redevelopment helped support the cleanup and infrastructure improvements. The city sunset the TAD last December because city leaders said it accomplished its revitalization goal. To support Atlantic Station’s cleanup and infrastructure needs, the city created a TAD for the area. Some $250 million in new property taxes created by the redevelopment helped support the cleanup and infrastructure improvements. The city sunset the TAD last December because city leaders said it accomplished its revitalization goal. “It’s a good example of how TADs work and how it really can change the direction for certain parts of the city,” Klementich said. “Could Atlantic Station have happened without the TAD? I would probably say yes, but when would you have gotten there?” The 138-acre Atlantic Station property was appraised at about $7 million in 1999 before the brownfield mitigation and bridge construction took place. Last year, it was appraised at $843 million — a 12,000% increase.