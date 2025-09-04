Woman dead, man with knife killed by police in burning home, chief says

“Finally, they reverted to their firearm for lethal force, and the suspect was shot by the Locust Grove officers,” Austin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He did die at the scene.”

After securing the downstairs, officers found a woman dead in an upstairs bedroom that was on fire. She had been severely burned. Austin said it was unclear how the woman died, but the GBI was asked to investigate. The identities of the man and woman have not been released.

During the chaos, Austin said two other adults and a youth had locked themselves in another upstairs bedroom. They were safely evacuated and were uninjured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. “We assume it’s arson, but we don’t know,” Austin said.

Once the investigation is completed, the GBI will give its findings to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review. The house is located near U.S. 23 and South Unity Grove Road.

“It’s a single-family home, very nice, very nice neighborhood,” the chief said.