Woman dead, man with knife killed by police in burning home, chief says

Locust Grove police fatally shot a knife-wielding man after responding to a house fire Thursday morning and later found a woman dead inside a burning bedroom, authorities said.
Officers and Henry County firefighters were called about 3:40 a.m. to the blaze in the 1700 block of Cadence Street. Knowing people were trapped inside the burning two-story residence, officers entered the back door and saw a man armed with a large knife, according to police Chief Derrick B. Austin.
Austin said the man refused commands to drop the knife before officers used a Taser and a bean bag shotgun, which were both ineffective.
“Finally, they reverted to their firearm for lethal force, and the suspect was shot by the Locust Grove officers,” Austin told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He did die at the scene.”
After securing the downstairs, officers found a woman dead in an upstairs bedroom that was on fire. She had been severely burned. Austin said it was unclear how the woman died, but the GBI was asked to investigate. The identities of the man and woman have not been released.
During the chaos, Austin said two other adults and a youth had locked themselves in another upstairs bedroom. They were safely evacuated and were uninjured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. “We assume it’s arson, but we don’t know,” Austin said.
Once the investigation is completed, the GBI will give its findings to the Henry County District Attorney’s Office for review. The house is located near U.S. 23 and South Unity Grove Road.
“It’s a single-family home, very nice, very nice neighborhood,” the chief said.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
2nd armed person shot by police over the weekend in Henry County, GBI says
Two days after Henry County police shot a minor armed with a knife, county police shot a man armed with a shotgun Sunday morning near McDonough, the GBI said.
Man wanted in fatal shooting killed by deputy at Bibb cemetery, GBI says
Deputies searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Macon tracked the suspect and shot and killed him after he pointed a gun, officials said.
2 dead after domestic incident at Gwinnett apartment complex, police say
The deaths occurred at Haven North East apartments on Global Forum Boulevard near Buford Highway.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
The Atlanta airport Plane Train’s employees have voted to unionize
Employees who operate Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's Plane Train said in a statement that their group is interested in better pay and benefits.
Georgia judge scraps FDA rule for cigarette packaging
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s latest rule requiring graphic warnings on cigarette packaging and advertising has been tossed out by a federal judge in South Georgia.
Rep. Buddy Carter pitches a Savannah wedding for Taylor Swift
“This is a storybook wedding, and they should have it in a storybook city," says Rep. Buddy Carter in a wide ranging interview on "Politically Georgia."