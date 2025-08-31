BREAKING
GBI investigating 2nd Henry County officer-involved shooting over weekend

Sunday shooting follows Friday night domestic incident when Henry police shot an armed minor, GBI said.
The GBI on Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025, is at the scene of the second officer-involved shooting in Henry County over the weekend.

The GBI responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Henry County on Sunday morning, less than 48 hours after police shot an armed minor during a separate incident, officials said.

Details are limited, but Henry County police requested the state agency to help with an investigation into Sunday’s gunfire near McDonough, according to GBI spokesperson Sara Lue.

“The case is active and GBI agents are on scene,” Lue told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Channel 2 Action News reported the incident happened in a yard near a home on Brannan Road. There was a large law enforcement presence and investigators were gathering evidence in the rural area, photos showed.

On Friday night, Henry police were called to a home on Crandon Court after being told that a woman had locked herself in her room and her son was trying to break in, the GBI said.

When police got there, officials said they encountered the son in an upstairs bedroom with a knife. An officer then shot the minor, who was taken to a hospital, according to the GBI.

No officers were injured during that shooting.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations.

The AJC will update this language as more details emerge in Sunday’s incident.

