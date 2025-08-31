The GBI responded to the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Henry County on Sunday morning, less than 48 hours after police shot an armed minor during a separate incident, officials said.
Details are limited, but Henry County police requested the state agency to help with an investigation into Sunday’s gunfire near McDonough, according to GBI spokesperson Sara Lue.
“The case is active and GBI agents are on scene,” Lue told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Channel 2 Action News reported the incident happened in a yard near a home on Brannan Road. There was a large law enforcement presence and investigators were gathering evidence in the rural area, photos showed.
On Friday night, Henry police were called to a home on Crandon Court after being told that a woman had locked herself in her room and her son was trying to break in, the GBI said.
When police got there, officials said they encountered the son in an upstairs bedroom with a knife. An officer then shot the minor, who was taken to a hospital, according to the GBI.
No officers were injured during that shooting.
Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations.
The AJC will update this language as more details emerge in Sunday’s incident.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
2 dead after domestic incident at Gwinnett apartment complex, police say
The deaths occurred at Haven North East apartments on Global Forum Boulevard near Buford Highway.
Minor armed with knife shot by Henry police, GBI says
Henry police officers were called to a home on Crandon Court around 8 p.m. Friday regarding the incident involving a woman and her son.
Armed shooter reports at Georgia universities appear to be a hoax, officials say
The University of Georgia, Clark Atlanta University and the University of West Georgia all dealt with the public safety incidents on Friday evening.
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Georgia could restart regional energy, water reviews for data center proposals
Georgia is weighing rule changes to once again make certain data centers disclose information about their resource requirements to local planning authorities.
From Ponzi fallout to party power: Frost dynasty clings to Coweta GOP
By the end of the two-hour meeting, Brant Frost V had stepped down as Coweta County GOP chair. But in a show of his continued influence, he took on a new role.
After a decade of delays, $148M renovation to Cross Keys High begins
The $148 million project is expected to be completed in 2028. The school, which serves about 1,600 students, will remain open during construction.