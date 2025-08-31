Channel 2 Action News reported the incident happened in a yard near a home on Brannan Road. There was a large law enforcement presence and investigators were gathering evidence in the rural area, photos showed.

On Friday night, Henry police were called to a home on Crandon Court after being told that a woman had locked herself in her room and her son was trying to break in, the GBI said.

When police got there, officials said they encountered the son in an upstairs bedroom with a knife. An officer then shot the minor, who was taken to a hospital, according to the GBI.

No officers were injured during that shooting.

Officer-involved shooting is a term used by the GBI and can be broadly applied in any number of situations.

The AJC will update this language as more details emerge in Sunday’s incident.