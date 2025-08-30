A minor armed with a knife was shot by police after a domestic incident in Henry County, the GBI said.
Henry police officers were called to a home on Crandon Court around 8 p.m. Friday regarding the incident involving a woman and her son. Officials were told the mother had locked herself in her room and her son was trying to break in while armed with the knife, according to the GBI.
When police arrived, the state agency said they encountered the son in an upstairs bedroom with a knife.
An officer shot at the minor and struck him, the GBI said.
He was taken to a hospital, and his condition was not provided.
No officers were injured.
Officials did not say if he would face charges.
