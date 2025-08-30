A minor armed with a knife was shot by police after a domestic incident in Henry County, the GBI said.

Henry police officers were called to a home on Crandon Court around 8 p.m. Friday regarding the incident involving a woman and her son. Officials were told the mother had locked herself in her room and her son was trying to break in while armed with the knife, according to the GBI.

When police arrived, the state agency said they encountered the son in an upstairs bedroom with a knife.