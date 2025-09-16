Metro Atlanta ‘The neighborhood didn’t do it’: Mom wants justice for Edgewood shooting victim Santos Wyatt, 27, was a father to an 8-year-old. Santos Wyatt was killed July 28. He was 27. (Family photo)

He was the family comedian, adored by his mother and siblings. And Santos Wyatt loved two things: Cars and his young son. “All he had been doing was working and taking care of his son,” Wyatt’s mother, Colandra Atkinson, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

On a Sunday evening in July, Wyatt went to the Sweet Auburn neighborhood just to hang out, she said. The Edgewood Avenue area, with restaurants and eateries, is a popular spot for Atlanta’s nightlife. But Wyatt was gunned down in a shooting that injured 10 others, according to police. “He didn’t see it coming. He was just chilling,” Atkinson said. “They (investigators) let me know he was an innocent bystander.” On a Sunday evening in July, Wyatt went to the Sweet Auburn neighborhood just to hang out, she said. The Edgewood Avenue area, with restaurants and eateries, is a popular spot for Atlanta’s nightlife. But Wyatt was gunned down in a shooting that injured 10 others, according to police. “He didn’t see it coming. He was just chilling,” Atkinson said. “They (investigators) let me know he was an innocent bystander.” Wyatt never made it to the hospital, his mother said. Now, she’s raising her 8-year-old grandson, who has questions about his father she can’t answer. Atkinson wants all of those responsible to be caught. And even worse, she says the neighborhood where her son was killed was where she grew up. “I wouldn’t wish this on nobody, no parent. I never knew how this felt. I’ve buried my parents,” she said. “To bury a child is a whole different thing. I don’t understand it.” Wyatt had a love for cars and began working at a body shop as a teenager, sweeping floors while he learned from others, his mother said. He graduated from Martin Luther King Jr. High School in DeKalb County Wyatt had a love for cars and began working at a body shop as a teenager, sweeping floors while he learned from others, his mother said. He graduated from Martin Luther King Jr. High School in DeKalb County

Officials ID man killed in Sweet Auburn shooting that left 10 others injured But Wyatt wasn’t there to see his son start third grade, Atkinson said. She has put the boy in therapy to help him cope with losing his father. Atkinson created a GoFundMe page to help her financially. But Wyatt wasn’t there to see his son start third grade, Atkinson said. She has put the boy in therapy to help him cope with losing his father. Atkinson created a GoFundMe page to help her financially.

Atkinson said she is speaking publicly now because she doesn’t want her son to be forgotten. “Maybe I can prevent someone else from getting killed on the weekend,” she said. The final weekend in July was an especially violent one in Atlanta, with several incidents concentrated in one neighborhood. Officers investigated four separate shootings on Edgewood Avenue that wounded 16 and killed one, according to data released by Atlanta police. The final weekend in July was an especially violent one in Atlanta, with several incidents concentrated in one neighborhood. Officers investigated four separate shootings on Edgewood Avenue that wounded 16 and killed one, according to data released by Atlanta police. MLK's home neighborhood needs city's help to stop violence, leaders say The Monday morning after the shootings, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and police Chief Darin Schierbaum held a news conference condemning the violence. “We haven’t had a weekend like this in a long time,” Dickens said. “We know that summer months often bring some of the most challenging times when it comes to crime and gun violence in our communities, … (and) we are doing all that we can to prevent these tragedies even before they happen.”

Arrest made in Sweet Auburn shooting that left 1 dead, 10 injured The days leading up to that weekend were also violent, according to police. The rash of mid-summer violence injured a total of 27 people and killed two in 12 citywide shootings, Schierbaum said. The days leading up to that weekend were also violent, according to police. The rash of mid-summer violence injured a total of 27 people and killed two in 12 citywide shootings, Schierbaum said. “When I look at what connected them, they played out throughout various parts of the city, but none (are) connected to the other, other than individuals had guns when they were angry,” he said. “This weekend, we saw individuals, who are angry about everyday common matters, pick up a gun and use it. It speaks to the work that needs to continue to be done.” In early August, police said Rico T. Arnold, 19, was taken into custody during a Clayton County traffic stop and charged with one count of murder and 10 counts of aggravated assault. Arnold remained Monday in the Fulton County jail, where he was being held without bond. Atlanta police Chief Darin Schierbaum answers questions during a press conference on July 28 about a shooting that left one dead and 10 injured.(Ben Hendren for the AJC) Investigators believe three others were involved in the shooting, but they have not been publicly identified and are not in custody.