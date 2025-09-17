Metro Atlanta Lawsuit: College Park councilman pushed employee to carry out ‘vendettas’ The complaint also alleges Councilman Roderick Gay demanded special treatment for friends. A former College Park employee claims in a lawsuit against the city that City Councilman Roderick Gay intimidated a former code enforcement official, demanded special treatment for Gay’s friends and tried to use the official to carry out the councilman’s “private agendas and vendettas.". (College Park screengrab)

College Park City Councilman Roderick Gay intimidated a former code enforcement official, demanded special treatment for Gay’s friends and tried to use the official to carry out the councilman’s “unlawful private agendas and vendettas,” the former employee claims in a lawsuit against the city. Beginning in early 2024, Gay demanded the plaintiff, Jerry Silver, recently hired as a city code enforcement supervisor, accompany Gay on monthly “ride-alongs” in the councilman’s Ward IV, according to the lawsuit filed Friday in Fulton County Superior Court.

On those rides, Gay pointed out properties he wanted Silver to cite for code violations even when no such violations existed, and identified other properties Silver was to “leave alone” because they were owned or occupied by Gay’s friends, the lawsuit alleges. College Park residents angry, embarrassed over mayor and council division Silver’s complaint says the city fired him in retaliation for refusing to participate. The complaint alleges City Manager Lindell Miller fired Silver on May 20 at Gay’s direction. Gay said Tuesday he could not comment on the pending lawsuit. Miller and College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment. In one of several instances mentioned in the lawsuit, Gay complained to Silver about trash outside a dollar store, demanding Silver issue citations and require the store to place trash cans throughout the parking lot.

Gay told Silver he had wanted a grocery store at that location and was unhappy the dollar store opened there, the complaint says.