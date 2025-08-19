Metro Atlanta
Financial relief floated for Cascade businesses hurt by slow city construction

Business owners along the southwest Atlanta corridor say that yearslong infrastructure upgrades have crippled their profits.
The Beautiful Restaurant is located within the Cascade Heights Business District in Atlanta. Many business owners in the area say years of construction and delays along Cascade Road have had a negative impact on sales. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
The Beautiful Restaurant is located within the Cascade Heights Business District in Atlanta. Many business owners in the area say years of construction and delays along Cascade Road have had a negative impact on sales. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Cascade Road business owners who suffered financial losses because of yearslong city construction along the corridor might soon be able to seek financial relief.

Legislation introduced at Atlanta City Council on Monday would set aside funds for Cascade businesses after, they say, slow infrastructure upgrades clogged the roadway and reduced foot traffic to their stores.

Frustrated business owners in the southwest Atlanta neighborhood began speaking out last month about how the unfinished upgrades part of the Cascade Road Complete Streets project — first approved in 2021 — have caused a significant decline in customers.

A petition circulating online asking the city to establish a recovery fund of at least $8 million has garnered nearly 1,200 signatures.

Even former Atlanta mayor and U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young — a mentor and supporter of Mayor Andre Dickens — joined business owners in pressuring the city to prioritize finishing the project.

Ambassador Andrew Young (left) speaks to Cascade business owners and residents as More Lyfe Juice Co. owner Trinket Lewis looks on during a community meeting addressing damage from prolonged construction in the corridor on Tuesday, July 29, 2025. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Atlanta City Council member Marci Collier Overstreet sponsored the legislation that would allow money from the Atlanta Recovery Fund — first established to help businesses impacted by last year’s water crisis — to be used in support of Cascade Road businesses.

“We need to use the money that’s left in the fund and give it to them,” she said.

It’s unclear how much money the city will dedicate to the initiative. But, if passed, impacted businesses will be able to apply for financial assistance through grants.

The city has also taken steps to speed up construction. Atlanta’s transportation department announced it would ramp work along Cascade Road to an “around-the-clock” work schedule.

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She covers the mayor and Atlanta City Council while also keeping an eye on the city’s diverse neighborhoods.

