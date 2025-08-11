Exiting Atlanta council member backs accessibility advocate for open seat

It was intentional timing, Farokhi told the AJC, to avoid giving a candidate in the open race in November an edge as incumbent.

“If we had appointed someone before, it could have been someone who wants to run for the seat and (who) would show up as an incumbent on the ballot,” he said.

From now until Aug. 27, individuals interested in filling Farokhi’s vacant seat can submit a resume and statement of interest for consideration by the other council members, who are tasked with filling it in 30 days.

But Farokhi has already asked his colleagues to consider appointing Carden Wyckoff, a Midtown resident and prominent accessibility advocate who is no stranger to city government.

Wyckoff is chair of Atlanta’s Human Relations Commission, a member of the MARTA rider’s advisory council and is frequently consulted by council members looking to boost Americans with Disabilities Act compliance in city infrastructure.

“I think she’d bring a remarkably important fresh set of eyes to policymaking at City Hall,” Farokhi said.

The lack of pedestrian-friendly infrastructure across the city has dominated conversation inside City Hall. Recently, two pedestrian fatalities occurred just blocks from each other on Peachtree Street in Midtown.

And although council members passed legislation urging the city’s Department of Transportation to prioritize safety measures in new construction, such upgrades to projects have been put on hold.

Applicants interested in applying for the seat must be at least 18 years old, a registered Atlanta voter and resident of District 2 for at least one year. City employees are not allowed to apply.

Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cascade Road construction spurs frustration

Frustrated business owners along Cascade Road began speaking out last month about how unfinished infrastructure upgrades along the corridor have taken away vital foot traffic and caused a significant decline in customers.

The mayor and Invest Atlanta officials met with business owners last week to discuss the issue after a petition asking the city to establish an $8 million recovery fund garnered more than 1,000 signatures online.

Even U.N. Ambassador Andrew Young — a mentor and supporter of Mayor Andre Dickens — joined businesses owners in pressuring the city to prioritize finishing the yearslong project.

In response, ATL DOT announced this weekend it will ramp up Cascade Road Complete Streets construction to a “around-the-clock” work schedule.

Dickens — a southwest Atlanta native up for reelection this year — frequently visits the businesses along Cascade Road, especially during campaign season.

Dickens was also a council member in 2021 when the body approved nearly $21 million in road improvements for 3½ miles of Cascade. But four years later, the project is far from complete.

It’s not the only area of the city where residents voice disappointment over slow delivery of voter-approved projects. Across neighborhoods, major infrastructure upgrades funded through the Renew Atlanta or Moving Atlanta Forward bond programs haven’t been completed.

Got tips, tricks or just want to say hello? Email me at riley.bunch@ajc.com.