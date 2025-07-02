2 of the best ‘wellness walks’ in the U.S. are in Georgia

Mental health lap. Just getting some fresh air. Call it what you want — walking is having a moment. And according to a new national survey, two of the best places to get your steps in are right here in Georgia.

Main Street in Dahlonega ranked No. 12, and East Main Street in Blue Ridge came in at No. 35 on Assisted Living Magazine’s list of the top 50 “wellness walks” in the U.S. The rankings are based on a survey of more than 3,000 Americans who shared their favorite streets to stroll for both scenery and well-being.