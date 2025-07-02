2 of the best ‘wellness walks’ in the U.S. are in Georgia

Aging in Atlanta
Main Street in Dahlonega and East Main Street in Blue Ridge land on the national list of feel-good strolls.
Mental health lap. Just getting some fresh air. Call it what you want — walking is having a moment. And according to a new national survey, two of the best places to get your steps in are right here in Georgia.
Main Street in Dahlonega ranked No. 12, and East Main Street in Blue Ridge came in at No. 35 on Assisted Living Magazine’s list of the top 50 “wellness walks” in the U.S. The rankings are based on a survey of more than 3,000 Americans who shared their favorite streets to stroll for both scenery and well-being.
“Too often, wellness gets boxed into gyms and gadgets,“ Jeremy Clerc, CEO of Assisted Living Magazine, said in a news release. “But the simple act of walking — especially in places that are beautiful, social, and full of charm — can be just as powerful.”
The Georgia streets that made the cut offer more than just steps — they offer atmosphere.
Dahlonega’s Main Street winds through a historic district nestled in the foothills of the Southern Appalachian Mountains, with 19th-century architecture, farmers markets, a calendar full of events and boutiques.
Meanwhile, East Main Street in Blue Ridge captures the essence of a small mountain town, where antique stores, cozy cafés and art galleries line a walkable corridor rooted in the town’s railroad past. You can even still take the train on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway anytime between March and December.
Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.
