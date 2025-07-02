Aging in Atlanta

2 of the best ‘wellness walks’ in the U.S. are in Georgia

Main Street in Dahlonega and East Main Street in Blue Ridge land on the national list of feel-good strolls.
By
23 minutes ago

Mental health lap. Just getting some fresh air. Call it what you want — walking is having a moment. And according to a new national survey, two of the best places to get your steps in are right here in Georgia.

Main Street in Dahlonega ranked No. 12, and East Main Street in Blue Ridge came in at No. 35 on Assisted Living Magazine’s list of the top 50 “wellness walks” in the U.S. The rankings are based on a survey of more than 3,000 Americans who shared their favorite streets to stroll for both scenery and well-being.

ExploreStarting a new hobby is good for your health

“Too often, wellness gets boxed into gyms and gadgets,“ Jeremy Clerc, CEO of Assisted Living Magazine, said in a news release. “But the simple act of walking — especially in places that are beautiful, social, and full of charm — can be just as powerful.”

The Georgia streets that made the cut offer more than just steps — they offer atmosphere.

ExploreThese Georgia trails offer scenic views, healthy workouts for seniors

Dahlonega’s Main Street winds through a historic district nestled in the foothills of the Southern Appalachian Mountains, with 19th-century architecture, farmers markets, a calendar full of events and boutiques.

Meanwhile, East Main Street in Blue Ridge captures the essence of a small mountain town, where antique stores, cozy cafés and art galleries line a walkable corridor rooted in the town’s railroad past. You can even still take the train on the Blue Ridge Scenic Railway anytime between March and December.

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

More Stories

The Latest

TRV-EURAIL-SAVINGS-DMT

Take the slower route with affordable train travel through Europe

Aging in Atlanta: June 8, 2025, special edition

Skip the crowds and spend summer vacation in these off-the-beaten-path destinations

Keep Reading

Beware: Seriously oppressive heat smothering the South to start week

Atlanta hasn’t stopped growing. But its momentum is at risk.

Read an excerpt from ‘The Man No One Believed’

Featured

CNN Center and Turner Broadcasting through the years

Tom Cousins, joyful developer who shaped lives and Atlanta’s skyline, dies

After Acuña’s injury, how much worse can things get for the Braves?

Five issues to watch during the new school year in Georgia