A California human resources consulting firm that recently announced plans to open a significant office in Dunwoody has picked a $2 billion live-work-play development as its landing spot.
TriNet will occupy about 150,000 square feet at its new offices in High Street, a mixed-use project under development just west of Perimeter Mall, according to GID Development Group, the project’s developer. High Street ranks among the larger office leases in the region so far this year.
When it announced its planned Dunwoody campus in March, TriNet said it will hire 750 people over the next five years as part of a $15.4 million investment.
“Throughout our search process, we had the opportunity to evaluate several potential locations and are thrilled to bring our business to Dunwoody. The state of Georgia has been a great partner, and Mayor (Lynn) Deutsch, along with High Street, worked diligently to help meet our office expansion objectives,” Catherine Wragg, TriNet chief people officer, said in a news release.
The TriNet project is part of a recent spurt of large leasing activity in a region that still faces a glut of available office space. About a third of the office space in metro Atlanta is either vacant or otherwise available for rent.
But generally, trophy or Class A office buildings with amenities are outperforming the market. Large corporations also seem to be reassessing their office needs — and committing to new spaces — after years of scaling back their workspace needs since the COVID-19 pandemic.
High Street is expected to include more than 670,000 square feet of office space, two hotels, more than 400,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment space, and 3,000 residences.
The first phase of the development, including two apartment buildings, about half the planned office space and 150,000 square feet of other commercial space, opened in recent months.
“TriNet’s expansion to High Street reaffirms our vision and the continued desire for businesses to be located in dynamic, active neighborhoods with a unique mix of retail and amenities,” John Gagnier, president of the GID Development Group, said in the release.
