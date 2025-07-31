Boating on Georgia waters can be dangerous, especially during the busy summer season.
This year, on the Fourth of July holiday weekend alone, six people were killed in boating incidents and drownings across the state, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.
But there are ways to stay safe. Water enthusiasts just need to be prepared.
Here are five tips from the DNR for those who decide to head out on the water:
- Always wear a Coast Guard-approved life vest. Children under the age of 13 are required to wear a vest while on a moving boat. Arm floats aren’t enough. The vests should be visible and accessible.
- Know your boat. You should have an understanding of its load capacity and keep the proper equipment on board in case of an emergency. That includes a life jacket for each person, a properly charged fire extinguisher and a Type III throwable cushion or ring (basically a flotation device).
- Learn what it takes to be safe. Make sure to take a safety course and learn boating rules. To prevent collisions, operators should stay vigilant, keep their eyes on the water and maintain a safe speed and distance. Everyone born after Jan. 1, 1998, is required to complete a DNR-approved boating safety course before taking a boat out in the water. More information can be found here.
- Never boat while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
- Make sure to obey the 100-foot law, which prohibits any vessel from operating faster than idle speed while within 100 feet of any person. The rule also includes the shoreline at a residence, park or marina. The law is strictly enforced by DNR game wardens.
