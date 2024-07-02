AJC Peachtree Road Race Updates: Why are you doing this?

Hello, Peachtree racers!

“Why in the world am I doing this?” I bet that thought has popped up at least once during a run. It’s a fair question with endless answers: For fun. For tradition. To try something different. To get healthier. To show yourself you can. Your reasons are your own. Keep them close so you can remind yourself as the miles get long, the weather gets hot and the race gets ever closer.

RACE COUNTDOWN: 34 DAYS

Oooh, just about a month. Getting excited yet?

You’ve come this far. Remember why you started.

MUST-KNOW INFO

🚇 Start planning your race day travel: Out-of-towners, I’m looking at you.

Start line location: Phipps Plaza, Buckhead

Phipps Plaza, Buckhead MARTA rail stops: Lenox or Buckhead stations, both an easy walk

Finish line location: Piedmont Park, Midtown

Piedmont Park, Midtown MARTA rail stop: Midtown Station, about a half-mile walk

We’ll get more info closer to race day, but it’s never too early to consider.

🚧 Volunteers needed: You don’t need to run to enjoy the Peachtree. Volunteers help set up and manage things during the race, but there are also opportunities in the days leading up to the event. Learn more here.

📝 More expo info: This year’s prerace expo, where you can pick up your packet and browse an endless array of running accoutrements (and say hi to your friends at the AJC), will be in Lenox Square in Buckhead. It will NOT be at the Georgia World Congress Center this year.

Dates for the the AJC Peachtree Road Race Health & Fitness Expo presented by Publix:

Wednesday, July 2, and Thursday, July 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

TRAINING SPOTLIGHT: WHEN IT’S MORE THAN MILES

Christopher and Nicole Russell of Woodstock are training for their first Peachtree Road Race, but their foray into the world’s largest 10K is about way more than running. The couple have been through bariatric surgeries together, lost a total of 150 pounds together, and survived the horrors of COVID-19. In fact, Christopher Russell fell so critically ill with Covid in 2020, he was put in a medically induced coma for three months.

What’s a 10K after that?

Here’s what we can learn from their journey of resilience:

Running is just part of it: In addition to running four or five times a week, the Russells also lift weights and find new ways to live healthy in accordance with what they’ve learned from Northside Hospital’s Bariatric Program.

What practices, outside of running, have helped you most in training?

It can be as big or as simple as you want it to be: Some people run because they’re good at it, or they see no reason not to. For others, different parts of their lives intertwine with the practice. The Russells are religious, and find strength in their faith to help them on their health journey.

What parts of your story energize you when you run?

Expand your meaning of victory: As they’ve gotten healthier, the Russells have victories in mind past the finish line. They want kids, and want to raise them with healthy habits. Their sleep apnea, diabetes and other weight-related health problems are also improving.

Who do you want to be after July 4th, when the race is over and that hard work pays off? What can you do with that winning energy?

ASK AN EXPERT

It’s Bob time. Bob time is my favorite time. The Atlanta Track Club’s Bob Wells has a new round of wisdom to kick off your final month of training.

Q: What should I focus on in the last month of training?

Great question! Continue to follow your training plan. Now is also the time to start dialing in your nutrition, hydration, cooling strategy and gear. That includes:

Practicing your nutrition and hydration plans: Practice what you are going to eat and drink the day before the race, the day of the race and during the race.

You want to practice these things before race day so you’re confident your choices are going to work for you.

Do a dress rehearsal: I also encourage you to get out on the course sometime between now and July 4. I mean actually run the course. Course preview runs are a fantastic way to:

Familiarize yourself with the course.

Practice your nutrition, hydration and cooling plan.

Test your race day gear to make sure it’s going to work for you. What’s the saying? Nothing new on race day.

Build mental confidence.

Speaking of training run, I’m happy to share that several of Atlanta Track Club’s AMAZING volunteers man a water stop along the Peachtree course every Saturday and Sunday during the month of June.

You’ll find them set up in front of Benihana 7-10 a.m. Benihana is at the 3.25 mile mark, which is about one-third of the way up Cardiac Hill.

Crazy to think we are five short weeks away from race day. Keep your head in the game. Continue to follow your training plan. Increase your focus on these additional aspects of your training. Your Peachtree personal best awaits. BOOM!

Team Bob 4Ever. Send in more questions for him. How often do you get the ear of one of Atlanta’s foremost running experts?

UPCOMING RACE EVENTS

👟 Did you know? The Atlanta Track Club helps keep people healthy, fit and moving year-round. Peachtree with a Purpose supports organizations through the Official Charity Partner Program. It also supports Kilometer Kids, the track club’s oldest and largest youth running program designed to teach kids about goal setting, healthy habits and community building through running. Learn more here.

Want a run buddy or 10? Check out some group runs and run clubs.

Beltline Run/Walk Club : Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up.

: Super easy. Find a weekly meetup that works for you, and show up. Community group runs around the city: These events are hosted by organizations outside of the Atlanta Track Club, and there’s bound to be an event near you.

COOL-DOWN

He allowed himself to be swayed by his conviction that human beings are not born once and for all on the day their mothers give birth to them, but that life obliges them over and over again to give birth to themselves. - Gabriel García Márquez, Colombian author, in "Love in the Time of Cholera"

He allowed himself to be swayed by his conviction that human beings are not born once and for all on the day their mothers give birth to them, but that life obliges them over and over again to give birth to themselves. - Gabriel García Márquez, Colombian author, in "Love in the Time of Cholera"