Inspire Atlanta

Sweet Tea: Some like it hot

Plus: Quiz Bowl, art.
By
28 minutes ago

It’s a full moon today! Time to reflect on all you’ve accomplished in the last cycle and release anything weighing you down. Think about something you’ve been proud of lately, and forgive yourself whatever needs forgiving. On we go!

KEEP THAT BRAIN SHARP

Trivia isn't trivial. It's essential for brain health. (Jason Allen/AJC 2025)
Trivia isn't trivial. It's essential for brain health. (Jason Allen/AJC 2025)

I love a quiz. A fun fact. A yummy little amuse-bouche of knowledge. Learning new things is literal nourishment for the brain, and at the Quiz Bowl National Championship in Atlanta, kids got a chance to show just how healthy those brains are (even in the area of *groan* AI).

🧠 READ MORE: An expert explains why how we learn affects what we retain

HOT CHICKEN FACTS

THE Prince’s Hot Chicken, which I would commit unpardonable crimes to have in my hands right now. (Courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development)
THE Prince’s Hot Chicken, which I would commit unpardonable crimes to have in my hands right now. (Courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development)

Nashville hot chicken is such an enigma. Fried chicken dishes and spicy stuff are two of the South’s signature subtypes of cuisine, but there’s something singular about this specific type of hot chicken. It’s a “know it when you taste it” kinda thing. You can’t just toss a cutlet in hot sauce and call it hot chicken.

🍗 I love this juicy long read from The Bitter Southerner about the history of Nashville hot chicken, spiced with Civil Rights-era challenges and Opry music stars.

SIPS FROM AROUND THE SOUTH

💚 Whitley County, KY: Area leaders partnered with the state of Kentucky to create a life jacket loan system for people visiting the Cumberland River. The program is in honor of Matthew Strickland, a hero who died saving two girls from the river last year. More from WKYT

🍲 Belle Chasse, LA: Food service manager Cheryl Taulli has been serving meals at Padua House for nearly four decades. Padua House is a residential program for children and adults with disabilities. She says serving there is a calling, and in return, she’s earned a lifetime of love and gratitude. In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, WWL Louisiana is highlighting people making a quiet difference in Louisiana communities. More from WWLTV

🥎 Jackson, MS: The Magnolia State, or the Diamond State? Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame writer Rick Cleveland takes a look at an amazing season for the state’s baseball and softball programs, which have won multiple championships and topped division standings at all levels. More from Mississippi Today

🌍 Atlanta, GA: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens helped unveil a new sculpture of Nelson Mandela at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. He said the striking work is a tribute to a “shared struggle” for racial justice, and its place in the airport reminds people what Atlanta stands for. More from UATL

TELL US SOMETHING GOOD

Is there a cool event we need to know about? Something great happening in your town? Let us know. This is your space, too. sweettea@ajc.com.

SOUTHERN WISDOM

To me, murals signal that people care about this area and are paying attention to what happens here.

- Nina Dolgin, art and activation program manager at Downtown Atlanta Inc.

Downtown Atlanta Inc. works to revitalize and improve the downtown area through projects like public art. Read about their latest contributions.

Thank you for reading to the very bottom of Sweet Tea! Join us next week by subscribing to the newsletter.🍑

About the Author

AJ Willingham is an National Emmy, NABJ and Webby award-winning journalist who loves talking culture, religion, sports, social justice, infrastructure and the arts. She lives in beautiful Smyrna-Mableton and went to Syracuse University.

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