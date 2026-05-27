Arts & Entertainment Atlanta artist paints a window into a downtown Waffle House Big Boi, Andre 3000 and Waffle House nostalgia appear in new mural near Centennial Olympic Park. Artist Nick Benson poses for a portrait in front of his mural, commissioned by Downtown Atlanta Inc., near Centennial Park, on Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Atlanta. Benson created the work as an Atlanta homage to Edward Hopper’s iconic painting "Nighthawks." (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Olivia Wakim 1 hour ago Share

On a path in downtown Atlanta down Andrew Young International Boulevard — one fans are likely to take as they make their way to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium this summer for the 2026 FIFA World Cup — several new murals have appeared. These murals bring color to a path that otherwise might have remained gray and unremarkable, said Nina Dolgin, the art and activation program manager at Downtown Atlanta Inc., an organization that works to revitalize and improve the downtown district.

One of those murals, right at the edge of Centennial Olympic Park, features a colorful window into a fantastical moment at Waffle House, where Outkast members Andre 3000 and Big Boi laugh on one side, a woman with teal hair reads a book on the other, Waffle House employees flip an egg and offer up a waffle and a couple in the center laugh with their heads close together. Artist Nick Benson was commissioned to create this mural on a downtown Atlanta Waffle House as an Atlanta homage to Edward Hopper’s Nighthawks painting. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) “I’m thinking these guys could be on a first date, or maybe like a 100th date, and they’re just really into each other,” Nick “Turbo” Benson said one cloudy afternoon while observing the larger-than-life mural that took him and two artist assistants, Thomas Turner and Alex Koenig, three weeks to paint. Benson was commissioned to create the mural by Downtown Atlanta Inc. in partnership with the Metro Atlanta Chamber’s Downtown Reimagined initiative as part of a project to add more public art to downtown.

Dolgin and her team gave Benson the prompt of a more lively take on “Nighthawks” by Edward Hopper, which shows three customers sitting in a lit-up diner surrounded by an empty street at night. Benson took that idea and transformed it into an energetic mural that speaks to the culture of Atlanta.

Dolgin said she thought of Benson because she likes how his style toes the line between “real and surreal.” He knows when to exaggerate while still making the art feel tangible, she said. He also grew up in Atlanta and has spent most of his life here. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Turbo Benson (@nick_turbo_art) After Dolgin reached out to him, Benson spent the next two months planning out the mural. That included visits to multiple Waffle House locations, where he photographed his friends sitting in the booths and some employees. He also paid a visit to the Waffle House Museum in Avondale Estates, where he drew inspiration from some of the old stools and jukebox machines that are no longer used in stores. Besides the Outkast members, the other people in the painting aren’t modeled after anyone specific — rather, they’re composites of various customers and employees he’s come across, Benson said.

“I wanted (the characters) to just all feel like regular people, Atlantans all sort of with their own little moments unfolding,” he said. Artist Nick Benson poses for a portrait in front of his mural. He included a self portrait of himself in the style of Norman Rockwell's iconic painting, "The Runaway." (Hyosub Shin/AJC) He also added a self-portrait, fashioned after Norman Rockwell’s painting “The Runaway.” In Benson’s mural, an older version of himself leans over to speak to his younger self, who has a Godzilla action figure next to him on the counter, a replica of the one Benson said he used to carry around as a kid. It’s also a little homage to the many Waffle House visits Benson made with his dad, he said. “I really wanted it to feel sort of lost in time, like nostalgic, so you don’t quite know what time period it’s from,” he said. “Everything is the way you might think of it in your head, and maybe a little bit heightened from what the reality is.” Evoking that nostalgia is part of why he chose to depict Andre 3000 and Big Boi closer to their images from the late ’90s and early 2000s, and why the jukebox in the back is the older one you actually had to flip through, instead of the current touchscreen one.

Benson slipped other Easter eggs into the painting, like the creamers Andre 3000 and Big Boi are playing with — there’s a stack of three of them, a reference to Andre 3000’s nickname Three Stacks. Artist Nick Benson poses for a portrait in front of his mural on a downtown Atlanta Waffle House on Thursday, May 21, 2026, in Atlanta. Benson included OutKast members Big Boi and Andre 3000 in the painting. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Edward Hopper has said that “Nighthawks” subconsciously may have been him expressing that feeling of loneliness in the midst of a big city. But Benson said he wanted to take the setting and the subject matter and turn it into something about connection and energy that tells an evolving story of Atlanta to tourists and residents. “To me, murals signal that people care about this area and are paying attention to what happens here,” Dolgin said.