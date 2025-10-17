Truth be told, doing the right thing is usually the hard thing to do. Our self-preservation instinct often leaves us paralyzed when faced with painful choices. Whether it’s fleeing from an abusive relationship, ending a toxic friendship or starting something new, taking that first step into the unknown involves risk and loss that may bring even more pain. And so, we settle.

We can all remember moments when fear or comfort kept us from doing what was right — when silence felt safer than truth. But history is not written by those who settle. The pages of Scripture are not filled with people who played it safe, but with those who dared to trust God through uncertainty.

By the same token, your life and mine will never experience the extraordinary unless we say yes to unsettling, challenging circumstances.

Recently, I interviewed a woman who embodies courage in the face of difficult decisions. I was a fan of Mullen long before I knew her story. Her Dove Award-winning, Grammy-nominated song “Redeemer” has been a favorite for years, comforting my heart through many difficult seasons. Mullen, a prolific songwriter, has now added “author” to her list of accomplishments with her new book, "It’s Never Wrong to Do the Right Thing: Courageous Stories to Inspire Godly Decisions."

During our interview, she spoke about the life-altering choices that defined her journey. From fleeing an abusive marriage to confronting betrayal, she recounts how fear and anxiety threatened to trap her in circumstances that would have robbed her of her God-given purpose.

In her book, Mullen unpacks stories of biblical and historical figures — and of personal heroes — who inspired her to stand firm when doing so came at significant cost. Her words remind us that integrity and obedience often demand sacrifice, but they lead to freedom.

Hindsight is 20/20. If we could see the outcome of hard but right decisions — the ripple effects on future generations — taking that first step might not seem so difficult.

But God rarely shows us the end of the story before calling us to walk by faith. Like Abraham, who left his home not knowing where he was going, we are often asked to obey without clarity, to trust when the outcome is uncertain.

We may not yet see the healing, the provision or the purpose behind the pain — but obedience is always the key that opens the path to God’s best.

Mullen’s words echo that truth: “The blade of a knife cutting into flesh is always painful, but what makes the difference is who holds the knife — a surgeon or a foe.” The right decision may hurt, but when God holds the knife, the cut is meant to heal, not to harm.

Perhaps you stand before a decision today that feels too hard, too uncertain or too painful. Pause and remember: The same God who guided Freeman toward freedom and strengthened Mullen to rise from brokenness is with you, too. He is a precise, good “surgeon,” who often cuts away what doesn’t belong so you can live fully healed, wholly free, and walking in his perfect purpose.