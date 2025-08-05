Explore Toddler beats leukemia with help from Atlanta Ronald McDonald House

He works in partnership with One World Surgery, a nonprofit organization that operates a surgical center and clinic in Honduras, and has medical staff on-site for patient pre-op and post-op care.

“I’ve always been a big believer in service,” Smith said, “and this is a great way to practice medicine in its purest sense. It’s just absolutely been so incredibly rewarding.”

In June, Smith and his team performed 35 to 45 knee replacement surgeries during a one-week stay. There’s a waiting list of thousands of Hondurans who need the surgery.

Honduras “is a very poor country, and they basically can’t afford to have any kind of joint replacements because the cost is so outrageous,” Smith said.

Honduran doctors will prescribe the implant, but patients are responsible for paying for it themselves. “If they can’t pay for it, they can’t get it,” said Smith.

“When we first started going, they were doing maybe 100 joint replacements per year. We’re able to do a significant amount of joints in a short period.”

The Central American country ranks among the bottom third of countries worldwide in terms of per capita gross domestic product, according to the International Monetary Fund. As a result, affordability and access to health care are limited for many people. The need for certain procedures, such as knee replacements, is significant.

Credit: spe Credit: spe

“We get a lot of agricultural workers, basic laborers, who just can’t do it anymore because their knees are bad,” Smith said. “Luckily, we’re able to help out a little bit. It’s just a drop in the bucket, but it’s something.”

Peachtree Orthopedics has a long history of helping developing countries.

Its founder, Dr. James Funk, began making trips to Haiti in 1953 and continued to return year after year to provide medical treatment and perform surgeries.

To continue addressing humanitarian needs, the practice founded the nonprofit organization Peachtree Orthopedics Foundation.

Credit: spec Credit: spec

Pulling together a medical team for a mission trip is a bit of an undertaking, Smith said.

A typical trip brings together 35 to 50 people, including surgeons, anesthesiologists, nurses, nurse techs, scrub techs and volunteers. Health care professionals from across the South have participated.

They carry all the surgical instruments and supplies with them, stuffing them inside big duffel bags that are checked onto commercial flights.

Explore Dough Bros roll up their sleeves for a sweet summer

Mission partner CrossLink Orthopedics of Norcross donates $125,000 to $150,000 worth of joint implants for each trip.

CrossLink is the largest distributor of Styker orthopedic products in the South.

Smith said Piedmont Hospital has also “been very generous in donating the supplies that we need,” giving $25,000 to $30,000 worth of medical supplies for every trip.

Smith and others at Peachtree Orthopedics practice at Piedmont Hospital and are members of the Piedmont Clinic.

“We have a strong history of supporting clinicians who come up with great ideas like this to help other people,” said Piedmont Atlanta Hospital CEO Dr. Patrick Battey. “Even if they’re not in our immediate environment, we do what we can do to help out.”

Explore Woman goes from homeless to hopeful with help from Atlanta nonprofit

He said the trips also provide a team-building exercise focused on helping people with physicians and staff displaying the same dedication to their work.

“Our Piedmont promise is to make a positive difference in every life we touch,” Battey said. “That doesn’t mean it has to be just on Peachtree or Collier Road. That can extend to other places, too.”

Smith said One World Surgery provides an ideal model of health care delivery in a developing nation. The nonprofit hosts brigades of medical teams from all specialties to provide expert medical care for about a week. This year, One World will host 35 medical teams.

“It’s kind of a cool delivery model to give expert care to those people who need it and would otherwise not have access to it,” Smith said.

Peachtree Orthopedics Foundation raises funds for the trips, and the partnering physicians give a percentage of their salary to continue them indefinitely.

Smith said the goal is to fund two or three trips a year, at a cost of about $250,000 each. One World Surgery has expanded into the Dominican Republic, and Smith hopes to take a team there, too.

“I feel like we owe it to give back, and that’s my way of giving back,” Smith said.

PEACHTREE ORTHOPEDICS FOUNDATION

The 501(c)(3) charitable organization helps carry out the nearly 70-year tradition of providing orthopedic services to impoverished nations.

For more information, visit pofoundation.org.