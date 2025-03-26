Info Boxes
Info Boxes

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s 2025 high school basketball all-stars

56 minutes ago

Here are The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s high school basketball players of the year and the AJC’s all-state and all-metro teams for boys and girls.

AJC girls basketball player of the year

AJC boys basketball player of the year

AJC girls basketball all-state teams

AJC boys basketball all-state teams

AJC girls basketball all-metro teams

AJC boys basketball all-metro teams

More Stories

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.