Azara brings ‘blue zone’ cuisine to the Atlanta Beltline

Azara took over an enormous space on Atlanta's Eastside Beltline Trail that was formerly home to French-Mediterranean restaurant Bazati. (Erik Meadows Photography. Courtesy of Azara)

Eastside Trail restaurant’s health-conscious dishes are mostly good though inconsistent in a setting that can seem cavernous.

Azara is a clear step up from the typical health-conscious bowl-sellers like Sweetgreen, Chopt and Cava. It’s a full-service restaurant with a bar, a wine list and real table settings.

Azara, a new restaurant on Atlanta’s Eastside Beltline Trail that draws inspiration from across the globe, might be the answer to one of today’s most persistent and irritating questions: Where can we go out to dinner and get something healthy?

In fact, it’s more than a single restaurant — it’s also home to a cafe and rooftop bar. Azara took over the enormous space once occupied by Bazati, a French-Mediterranean restaurant, and its rooftop sister, Estrella. The three spaces each have their own menu and hours, though we’ll only focus on the main dining room here.

Azara was founded by medical doctor Raj Pandya, and the food is "inspired by longevity and global flavor." Though the restaurant's marketing materials don't use the term "blue zones," a label of questionable scientific origin referring to places where the local populations have statistically longer life expectancy, the menu is peppered with mentions of regions like Okinawa, Japan and the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica.

Azara has a main dining room, a bistro and a cafe with its own hours and a spectacular rooftop bar that can be fully enclosed. (Erik Meadows Photography. Courtesy of Azara)

The longevity theme results in a tapas-style menu of otherwise unrelated dishes, and consistency seems to one of the restaurant’s primary challenges. Dishes can vary quite a bit in size and quality, and the same cocktail can taste completely different from night to the next.