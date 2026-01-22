Azara brings ‘blue zone’ cuisine to the Atlanta Beltline

In contrast, the pollo ancho, a spice-rubbed chicken breast served with polenta and black-eyed pea stew, seemed small, especially when priced at $26. Ditto for the pistachio-crusted salmon, a seafood dish that was cooked with the same expertise as the sea bass but didn’t quite achieve the same harmony of flavor.
Even with its inconsistencies, Azara’s menu has a lot to offer, and its health-conscious, nutrient-focused value proposition will be compelling to many. Its biggest challenge might be the size of the space.
The dining room, with all its airiness and naturalistic decor, tends to swallow the energy in the restaurant. If the restaurant is at anything less than full capacity, it feels empty.
Pandya, who stopped by my table (but didn’t appear to recognize me) during a Friday night visit, said he plans to host live music on more nights, which should improve the vibe. He also acknowledged that the menu would be tweaked based on customer feedback.
Azara might not be a great restaurant yet, but it has a popular location, some genuinely appealing food and an interesting niche. With more time, and if the right levers are pulled, it’s easy to imagine Azara finding success on the Beltline.
Food: global and health-conscious
Noise level: low to moderate
Recommended dishes: purple sweet potato hummus, muhammara, Azara guacamole, earth rolls, olive tapenade, goat cheese puffs, saganaki, beet carpaccio, Okinawan purple sweet potato stir-fry, baked sea bass, pistachio-crusted salmon, pollo ancho
Vegetarian dishes: purple sweet potato hummus, muhammara, Azara guacamole, eggplant Mediterraneo, earth rolls, olive tapenade, goat cheese puffs, lentil fritters, sweet corn ribs, batata empanadas, saffron pilaf, chimichurri cauliflower, mac & cheese, artisan cheese board, mixed olives, saganaki, roasted butternut squash bisque, hearty bean chili, modern Grecian salad, quinoa salad, tamari golden tofu salad, beet carpaccio, margherita flatbread, Mediterranean veggie flatbread, bianca flatbread, pasta primavera, lentil Bolognese, Okinawan purple sweet potato stir-fry,
Alcohol: full bar with a solid wine selection
Price range: less than $25-$75 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 4-9 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, 4-10 p.m. Thursday, 4-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 4-9 p.m. Sunday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible thanks to ramp access from Beltline and parking lot
Parking: valet and paid lot
Nearest MARTA station: none
Reservations: yes, listed on OpenTable
Outdoor dining: yes, rooftop patio
Address, phone: 550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. 470-312-2112
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
