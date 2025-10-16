Northern China Eatery’s classic Chinese cuisine feels at home on the Beltline

The fully vegetarian mapo tofu is also spicy, though the heat level is more controlled. Without the usual minced pork, the dish pairs well with one of the restaurant’s hefty fried rice options.
Northern China Eatery - Beltline
2 out of 4 stars (very good)
Service: seems dependent on the kitchen
Noise level: moderate to loud
Recommended dishes: tiger salad; shangxi cold noodle salad; spicy cold noodle; scallion pancake; shumai; Yang Zhou veggie fried rice; xiaolongbao soup dumplings; pork and cabbage dumplings; shrimp, pork and chive dumplings; veggie dumplings; spicy beef with celery; twice-cooked pork; mapo tofu; chong ching spicy chicken
Vegetarian dishes: salted mixed veggies, shredded tofu salad, shangxi cold noodle, wood ear mushroom salad, scallion pancake, hot and sour soup, egg drop soup, tofu hot pot, Yang Zhou veggie fried rice, veggie stir-fried thick noodles, veggie stir-fried vermicelli noodles, veggie dumplings, black mushroom with bok choy, homestyle tofu, mapo tofu, Chinese broccoli with garlic sauce, Chinese broccoli with oyster sauce, sweet and sour lotus root, four-flavored cucumber, stir-fried water spinach, stir-fried corn with pine nuts
Alcohol: not available at time of review
Price range: less than $25-$50 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible from Beltline
Parking: paid lot available at SPX Alley
Nearest MARTA station: about three-quarters of a mile from both King Memorial and Inman Park/Reynoldstown stations
Address, phone: 665 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 229-258-8832
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
