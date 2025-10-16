Northern China Eatery’s classic Chinese cuisine feels at home on the Beltline

The new space is a glow-up in every sense. Even in literal terms, the restaurant’s decorative wall cladding is layered to look like the mountains of northern China and inset with glowing, multicolored light. The rectangular space wraps around a central bar that can open to the exterior in good weather, and a pleasant patio sits just off the main walking trail, like many of the other posh restaurants on this stretch of Beltline.

It would be an understatement to describe Northern China Eatery's new location as a glow up. (Courtesy of Northern China Eatery)

In another departure from the original, the new Northern China Eatery will begin serving alcohol this month, though its liquor license had not come through at the time of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s review.

Northern China Eatery’s bet on the Beltline crowd appears to have paid off so far; the place was bustling both times I visited. But the restaurant can become too busy at times, negatively affecting the experience. Diners can do themselves a favor by showing up with a game plan.

A team approach works best when tackling the menu at Northern China Eatery. The menu is long, and dishes are delivered as they’re ready, so it makes sense to order family-style. There’s nothing to stop an individual from ordering their own entree, but there’s also no telling when it might arrive.

