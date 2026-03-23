Food & Dining Hop over to these Easter brunches in metro Atlanta Enjoy Easter Bunny visits, Easter egg hunts and decadent brunches for the holiday Boone's, the restaurant overlooking Bobby Jones Golf Course, will host the Easter Bunny and an Easter egg hunt for kids on Sunday, April 5, 2026. (Courtesy of Melle Houston Photo)

Easter Sunday is quickly approaching on April 5, and there will be brunches, Easter Bunny visits and Easter egg hunts across metro Atlanta. Find a running list of Easter brunches and events to check out at local restaurants and hotels. Reservations are strongly recommended.

RELATED Dining with children: What to know, even at kid-friendly restaurants Boone’s Make a brunch reservation for Boone’s at the Bobby Jones Golf Course and bring the kids for a visit from the Easter Bunny followed by an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Noon-3 p.m. 2205 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta. 770-835-4267, resy.com/cities/atlanta-ga/venues/boones Carmel Enjoy a three-course spring brunch featuring dishes like Caesar salad, grilled oysters, lobster Benedict, avocado toast with lump crab, hearth-roasted chicken and challah French toast. 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $65 per person, $25 for children. 3009 Bolling Way NE, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/carmel-atlanta

Cru Wine Bar & Bistro At Cru’s Alpharetta and Battery locations, find a three-course brunch and seasonal drinks like blood orange peach Bellinis, Italian spritzes and mimosas.

10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $48 per person. 915 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 770-485-9463. 300 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 678-248-5181, cruwinebar.com Elektra Celebrate the Easter holiday with a Mediterranean-inspired brunch buffet at this restaurant inside the Forth Hotel Atlanta complete with a mimosa and fresh juice bar, shakshuka, garlic herb-crusted roast lamb leg, pancakes with saffron butter and orange syrup and mini passion fruit yogurts. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $85 per person, $45 for children under 12. 800 Rankin St. NE, Atlanta. 470-470-8022, elektraatlanta.com Enjoy an Easter brunch at Enzo. (Courtesy of Heidi Harris) Enzo Steakhouse & Bar Enjoy an Italian-inspired Easter brunch featuring spring cocktails, a visit from the Easter bunny and dishes like banana and chocolate bread, smoked salmon rillette and soft scrambled eggs and truffle.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. 300 Trilith Pkwy., Fayetteville. 770-756-9188, enzo-itl.com/experience/easter-bunny-brunch-dinner The Farmhouse The Serenbe neighborhood’s on-site restaurant, the Farmhouse, will offer a four-course brunch featuring dishes like baked brie with apricot preserves, deviled eggs with black truffle and duck prosciutto, spring garden risotto, buttermilk fried chicken and carrot cake. 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 10950 Hutchesons Ferry Road, Chattahoochee Hills. 770-463-2622, exploretock.com/the-farmhouse-at-serenbe Celebrate Easter at Four Seasons Atlanta's Brasserie Margot and Bar Margot. (Courtesy of Kathryn McCrary) Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta Brasserie Margot and Bar Margot will become stops for an Easter extravaganza unfolding across both restaurants, the bridge overlooking the hotel’s atrium and Savannah Hall. There will be culinary stations and displays, and the Easter Bunny will make appearances throughout the morning. Expect dishes like smoked prime rib, seafood and sushi and pastries.

11 a.m. $168 per person, $84 for children 5-11. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-9898, opentable.com/r/brasserie-margot-atlanta Lazy Betty Celebrate Easter with a brunch experience featuring dishes such as a classic French omelet, soft poached bantam egg, foie gras French toast and poached steelhead trout. The meal will conclude with white chocolate coconut mousse and passion fruit. 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $175 per person. 999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. opentable.com/r/lazy-betty-atlanta RELATED Where to drink cherry blossom-inspired cocktails around Atlanta InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta Enjoy Easter festivities at this Buckhead hotel, including brunch, cookie decorating, face painting and Easter egg hunts with the Easter Bunny. Brunch will include seafood displays, carving stations, salads and Southern favorites. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $45-$125 per person. 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-946-9000, intercontinentalatlanta.com

Kitty Dare Head to Inman Park for brunch offerings like shrimp and grits, shakshuka, challah French toast and mimosas. 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 1029 Edgewood Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-228 1566, kittydare.com Sweet Auburn Barbecue will serve a festive brunch for Easter. (Courtesy of MJT & Co.) Sweet Auburn Barbecue This Poncey-Highland restaurant will offer a festive menu with options like M&M pancakes, salted caramel banana pudding, deviled eggs, honey bourbon sliced ham and pulled pork. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $35 per person, $19 for kids 10 and under. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-3550, sweetauburnbbq.com

The local mushroom quiche will be on Tio Lucho's Easter brunch menu. (Courtesy of MJT& Co.) Tio Lucho’s Enjoy a Peruvian-inspired brunch featuring dishes like a local mushroom quiche with mushrooms sauteed in a sofrito of aji peppers, garlic, onion and tomatoes, and a short rib seco Benedict complete with braised beef on English muffins and topped with poached eggs. 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. 675 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-0278, tioluchos.com Trattoria Lucia This Italian restaurant in Glenwood Park is debuting its weekend brunch on Easter weekend with a menu of dishes like affogato French toast, prosciutto Benedict and an Italian farm breakfast skillet. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. 925 Garrett St., Atlanta. 404-343-2006, luciaatlanta.com