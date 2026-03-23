Hop over to these Easter brunches in metro Atlanta

At Cru’s Alpharetta and Battery locations, find a three-course brunch and seasonal drinks like blood orange peach Bellinis, Italian spritzes and mimosas.
10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $48 per person. 915 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. 770-485-9463. 300 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta. 678-248-5181, cruwinebar.com
Elektra
Celebrate the Easter holiday with a Mediterranean-inspired brunch buffet at this restaurant inside the Forth Hotel Atlanta complete with a mimosa and fresh juice bar, shakshuka, garlic herb-crusted roast lamb leg, pancakes with saffron butter and orange syrup and mini passion fruit yogurts.
10 a.m.-3 p.m. $85 per person, $45 for children under 12. 800 Rankin St. NE, Atlanta. 470-470-8022, elektraatlanta.com
Enjoy an Easter brunch at Enzo. (Courtesy of Heidi Harris)
Enzo Steakhouse & Bar
Enjoy an Italian-inspired Easter brunch featuring spring cocktails, a visit from the Easter bunny and dishes like banana and chocolate bread, smoked salmon rillette and soft scrambled eggs and truffle.
The Serenbe neighborhood’s on-site restaurant, the Farmhouse, will offer a four-course brunch featuring dishes like baked brie with apricot preserves, deviled eggs with black truffle and duck prosciutto, spring garden risotto, buttermilk fried chicken and carrot cake.
Celebrate Easter at Four Seasons Atlanta's Brasserie Margot and Bar Margot. (Courtesy of Kathryn McCrary)
Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta
Brasserie Margot and Bar Margot will become stops for an Easter extravaganza unfolding across both restaurants, the bridge overlooking the hotel’s atrium and Savannah Hall. There will be culinary stations and displays, and the Easter Bunny will make appearances throughout the morning. Expect dishes like smoked prime rib, seafood and sushi and pastries.
Celebrate Easter with a brunch experience featuring dishes such as a classic French omelet, soft poached bantam egg, foie gras French toast and poached steelhead trout. The meal will conclude with white chocolate coconut mousse and passion fruit.
Enjoy Easter festivities at this Buckhead hotel, including brunch, cookie decorating, face painting and Easter egg hunts with the Easter Bunny. Brunch will include seafood displays, carving stations, salads and Southern favorites.
Sweet Auburn Barbecue will serve a festive brunch for Easter. (Courtesy of MJT & Co.)
Sweet Auburn Barbecue
This Poncey-Highland restaurant will offer a festive menu with options like M&M pancakes, salted caramel banana pudding, deviled eggs, honey bourbon sliced ham and pulled pork.
11 a.m.-3 p.m. $35 per person, $19 for kids 10 and under. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-515-3550, sweetauburnbbq.com
The local mushroom quiche will be on Tio Lucho's Easter brunch menu. (Courtesy of MJT& Co.)
Tio Lucho’s
Enjoy a Peruvian-inspired brunch featuring dishes like a local mushroom quiche with mushrooms sauteed in a sofrito of aji peppers, garlic, onion and tomatoes, and a short rib seco Benedict complete with braised beef on English muffins and topped with poached eggs.
The lobster omelet will be available at Waldorf Astoria Atlanta's Easter brunch. (Courtesy of Waldorf Astoria Atlanta)
Waldorf Astoria Atlanta
Celebrate Easter with a brunch spread from chef Todd Richards featuring fresh seafood, skillet-fried chicken, carving stations of smoked turkey and lamb, omelets, waffles, carrot cake and sweet potato pie. At 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., meet the Easter Bunny, then set off on an egg hunt through the hotel’s English Gardens.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.