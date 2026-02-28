Food & Dining Rumi’s Kitchen reopening, plus more from metro Atlanta’s dining scene Rumi's Kitchen in Sandy Springs will offer brunch beginning March 17, including za'atar biscuits and gravy. (Courtesy of Rumi's Kitchen)

A popular Persian restaurant will (finally) reopen in Sandy Springs after multiple delays, a Caribbean brunch hot spot will offer free meals to families facing hunger and more of the week’s restaurant happenings around metro Atlanta. Original Rumi’s Kitchen reopening Friday Sandy Springs residents who have been missing their beloved Persian restaurant for nearly a year will finally get relief this Friday.

Rumi’s Kitchen will reopen its original Sandy Springs location Friday after an extensive renovation, several months later than planned. The restaurant space has been reimagined by the Johnson Studio at Cooper Carry, the same firm that designed the original Rumi’s nearly 20 years ago, according to a news release. The overhaul extends to the menu, as well. Chef Ali Mesghali and his team will expand their offerings beyond traditional Persian cuisine, adding modern Middle Eastern dishes. The renovated Rumi’s Kitchen also will follow the Colony Square location’s example and begin offering weekend brunch. Reservations can be made now on OpenTable.

6112 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-477-2100, rumiskitchen.com

Rumi's Kitchen will reopen its original Sandy Springs location Friday. (Courtesy of Rumi's Kitchen) Bill affecting Georgia craft breweries deferred Senate Bill 456, which would have changed regulations around the way craft breweries are allowed to sell their beer to local customers, failed this week when state senators chose not to vote on it, Rough Draft Atlanta reported. The bill’s deferment is a blow to independent brewers who argued that Georgia’s three-tier alcohol distribution system is inefficient for smaller producers. Read more here about the implications of Senate Bill 456. RELATED Op-Ed: If Georgia wants stronger downtowns, state must modernize its brewery laws A flyer for the Family Table initiative at J'Ouvert Caribbean Kitchen in Lindbergh City Center. (Courtesy of J'Ouvert Caribbean Kitchen)

Lindbergh restaurant offers ‘free meals with dignity’ J’Ouvert Caribbean Kitchen in Lindbergh City Center has launched a special initiative called the Family Table to feed those facing hunger, according to a news release. The Family Table will take place the first Monday of each month, when J’Ouvert will be otherwise closed to the public. Monday will be the first opportunity to take advantage of the initiative, which offers “free meals with dignity,” the announcement states. Families interested in participating can register by emailing the restaurant at info@jouvertkitchenatl.com. Guests are invited to eat in the dining room or pick up their meal for a takeout option. 558 Main St. NE, Atlanta. 470-836-9698, jouvertkitchenatl.com Axel Torres, executive chef at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta. (Credit: Heidi Harris, courtesy of the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta)

Hotels highlight culinary talent Two Atlanta hotels announced recognitions for leaders on their culinary teams this week. Caitlin Hall, sommelier at the Perlant hotel in Buckhead, was selected from a global group of applicants to participate in a mentorship program “designed to champion the next generation of female leaders” in the culinary industry, according to a news release. Hall is one of 11 women from across the Rosewood Hotel Group’s international network selected to participate in the program, called Rise to the Table. She will begin the yearlong mentorship by spending a week with the group at the Rosewood Hong Kong. Meanwhile, executive chef Axel Torres of the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta earned the certified executive chef designation from the American Culinary Foundation. Hotel representatives described the achievement as “the highest and most rigorous certification awarded to culinary leaders in the United States.” The certification, sometimes called “the bar exam for chefs,” requires a level of educational achievement, years of leadership experience, a written exam and daylong practical exam judged by other certified chefs.

The Four Seasons is home to Brasserie Margot and Bar Margot. The hotel also landed a new chef de cuisine for its restaurants earlier this year, French native Christophe Truchet. Shake Shack will open its first Georgia location to feature a drive-thru, in Athens, on Wednesday. (Courtesy of Shake Shack) Restaurant openings and announcements Shake Shack will open its first drive-thru location in Georgia on Wednesday, the burger chain announced. The new Athens location will be the brand’s 10th in the state. 161 Alps Road, Athens. shakeshack.com Station 11, a breakfast and lunch restaurant with a coffee bar, opened on North Avenue this week, the business announced on Instagram. The restaurant is open 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

30 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. station11atl.com Milkshake Factory will open its next franchise in Roswell on March 7, restaurant representatives announced this week. 920 Woodstock Road, Roswell. 770-670-6056, milkshakefactory.com Ike’s Cafe & Grill, a family-led restaurant founded as a West African market in Norcross, will expand to two new locations this year, according to a news release. The first, which was previously announced, will be in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. The second, announced this week, will open in Marietta, where the business already operates a ghost kitchen. Ike’s will expand to take over the restaurant space at 724 Cherokee St., where it will offer a full-service experience. Old Fourth Ward: 487 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. Marietta: 724 Cherokee St., Marietta. ikescafe.com