Build a Super Bowl spread for under $100 with these recipes

Football’s biggest night of the year is coming up this weekend, and Bad Bunny’s halftime show plus the appetizer spreads should draw the attention of even the most lukewarm football fans.
As the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots prepare to take the field, determined hosts are making their grocery lists and prepping the kitchen for a showdown. But grocery prices are high and feeding a slew of hungry guests isn’t cheap, so we’re here to make sure you get through the night under $100.
Here’s a menu that goes easy on the bank account.
It’s not an Atlanta Super Bowl without lemon-pepper chicken wings, and this 30-minute version harnesses the power of the broiler to crisp and cook the wings. (Chris Hunt for the AJC)
Chicken wings
It’s not an Atlanta Super Bowl without lemon-pepper chicken wings. This 30-minute version from Atlanta Journal-Constitution recipe writer Kate Williams harnesses the power of the broiler to crisp and cook the wings. Plus, it won’t have you in the kitchen all day.
With some extra labor (and extra money), impress guests with the homemade flavor of one of these salsas created by Atlanta chefs Arnaldo Castillo, Julio Delgado and Hernandez. Or, pick up a jar of salsa for about $2.
Make this classic chili in only 30 minutes. (Chris Hunt for the AJC)
Chili
For a hearty halftime meal to eat while Bad Bunny takes the stage, make this quick chili from Kate Williams. It’s a great build-your-own bowl meal with plenty of options for toppings like sour cream, lime wedges, cheese or something crunchy. All that’s left is to stick a ladle in the pot and let guests serve themselves.
Hosts should enjoy Super Bowl Sunday as much as the guests, but that doesn’t mean anyone needs to spend hundreds on an evening of entertaining. A spread with chili, guacamole and chips, spanakopita dip, a premade veggie platter and lemon pepper wings totals to about $68.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.
Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.