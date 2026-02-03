Food & Dining Build a Super Bowl spread for under $100 with these recipes Make lemon pepper wings, spanakopita dip and guac for the big game. Host a crowd on Super Bowl Sunday with these 30-minute Lemon Pepper Wet Chicken Wings. (Chris Hunt for the AJC)

Football’s biggest night of the year is coming up this weekend, and Bad Bunny’s halftime show plus the appetizer spreads should draw the attention of even the most lukewarm football fans. As the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots prepare to take the field, determined hosts are making their grocery lists and prepping the kitchen for a showdown. But grocery prices are high and feeding a slew of hungry guests isn’t cheap, so we’re here to make sure you get through the night under $100.

Here’s a menu that goes easy on the bank account. It’s not an Atlanta Super Bowl without lemon-pepper chicken wings, and this 30-minute version harnesses the power of the broiler to crisp and cook the wings. (Chris Hunt for the AJC) Chicken wings It’s not an Atlanta Super Bowl without lemon-pepper chicken wings. This 30-minute version from Atlanta Journal-Constitution recipe writer Kate Williams harnesses the power of the broiler to crisp and cook the wings. Plus, it won’t have you in the kitchen all day. Our cost estimate is about $12 for two pounds of chicken wings, one lemon and one stick of butter.