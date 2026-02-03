Food & Dining

Build a Super Bowl spread for under $100 with these recipes

Make lemon pepper wings, spanakopita dip and guac for the big game.
Host a crowd on Super Bowl Sunday with these 30-minute Lemon Pepper Wet Chicken Wings. (Chris Hunt for the AJC)
Host a crowd on Super Bowl Sunday with these 30-minute Lemon Pepper Wet Chicken Wings. (Chris Hunt for the AJC)
By
25 minutes ago

Football’s biggest night of the year is coming up this weekend, and Bad Bunny’s halftime show plus the appetizer spreads should draw the attention of even the most lukewarm football fans.

As the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots prepare to take the field, determined hosts are making their grocery lists and prepping the kitchen for a showdown. But grocery prices are high and feeding a slew of hungry guests isn’t cheap, so we’re here to make sure you get through the night under $100.

Here’s a menu that goes easy on the bank account.

It’s not an Atlanta Super Bowl without lemon-pepper chicken wings, and this 30-minute version harnesses the power of the broiler to crisp and cook the wings. (Chris Hunt for the AJC)
It’s not an Atlanta Super Bowl without lemon-pepper chicken wings, and this 30-minute version harnesses the power of the broiler to crisp and cook the wings. (Chris Hunt for the AJC)

Chicken wings

It’s not an Atlanta Super Bowl without lemon-pepper chicken wings. This 30-minute version from Atlanta Journal-Constitution recipe writer Kate Williams harnesses the power of the broiler to crisp and cook the wings. Plus, it won’t have you in the kitchen all day.

Our cost estimate is about $12 for two pounds of chicken wings, one lemon and one stick of butter.

Get the recipe for Lemon Pepper Wet Chicken Wings.

RELATED
From 2025: Wine with lemon pepper wet?
Spanakopita is made easy in dip form. (Chris Hunt for the AJC)
Spanakopita is made easy in dip form. (Chris Hunt for the AJC)

Chips and dip

Kate Williams’ Spanakopita Dip does away with the phyllo pastry for the sake of time and subs in crackers or pita chips for some extra carbohydrates and crunch.

Our cost estimate is about $20 for pita chips, one bag of frozen spinach, one bunch of green onions, low-sodium broth and feta cheese crumbles.

Get the recipe for Spanakopita Dip.

Veggie tray

Either purchase a premade veggie tray (about $11) or buy the vegetables to make your own. Carrots, celery, cauliflower, cherry tomatoes and broccoli florets should total up to about $15. A bottle of ranch dressing will run another $4.

RELATED
Sheet pans make chicken fajitas a (nearly) hands-free meal
In Atlanta chef Eddie Hernandez’s cookbook “Turnip Greens & Tortillas,” he suggests using Hass avocados for this chunky guacamole. (Courtesy of Angie Mosier)
In Atlanta chef Eddie Hernandez’s cookbook “Turnip Greens & Tortillas,” he suggests using Hass avocados for this chunky guacamole. (Courtesy of Angie Mosier)

Guacamole and salsa

Guacamole and salsa are a must for Super Bowl Sunday.

This chunky guacamole is a recipe from Atlanta chef Eddie Hernandez’s cookbook, “Turnip Greens & Tortillas.” He suggests using Hass avocados for their smooth, buttery texture. It will cost about $9 for four Hass avocados, one jalapeno, one lemon, one tomato, fresh cilantro and a white onion. Add a bag of tortilla chips for another $2.

Get the recipe for Chunky Mexican-Style Guacamole.

With some extra labor (and extra money), impress guests with the homemade flavor of one of these salsas created by Atlanta chefs Arnaldo Castillo, Julio Delgado and Hernandez. Or, pick up a jar of salsa for about $2.

Get the recipes for three salsas made by local chefs.

Make this classic chili in only 30 minutes. (Chris Hunt for the AJC)
Make this classic chili in only 30 minutes. (Chris Hunt for the AJC)

Chili

For a hearty halftime meal to eat while Bad Bunny takes the stage, make this quick chili from Kate Williams. It’s a great build-your-own bowl meal with plenty of options for toppings like sour cream, lime wedges, cheese or something crunchy. All that’s left is to stick a ladle in the pot and let guests serve themselves.

All told, the ingredients for this chili total up to about $14 for one pound of ground beef, tomato paste, one 14-ounce can of kidney beans and low-sodium tomato juice. Toppings are optional (but recommended).

Get the recipe for Quick Classic Chili.

RELATED
Knock off the winter chill with these 40 soup recipes

Hosts should enjoy Super Bowl Sunday as much as the guests, but that doesn’t mean anyone needs to spend hundreds on an evening of entertaining. A spread with chili, guacamole and chips, spanakopita dip, a premade veggie platter and lemon pepper wings totals to about $68.

If that isn’t enough food, add some Warm Crab Dip and Hot Ham and Cheese Sliders — or skip out on the party altogether and make some chili for the cold, football-free weeks ahead.

About the Author

Olivia Wakim is a digital content producer on the food and dining team. She joined the AJC as an intern in 2023 after graduating from the University of Georgia with a journalism degree. While in school, she reported for The Red & Black, Grady Newsource and the Marietta Daily Journal.

More Stories

The Latest

Cuevacia

Restaurant churn slows in January with more openings than closings

1h ago

New cookbook store and an annual fundraiser strengthen Savannah food scene

Chili garlic crunch, elderberry honey and more Southern-made products to try

Keep Reading

Snack like a pro on Super Bowl Sunday with Panko-crusted chicken strips and game-changing sauce

Off to a smoking-hot start in Atlanta, Lewis Barbecue is already getting better

Check out these 40 soup recipes to keep you warm this winter

Featured

MTG Seat

‘Blood in the water.’ Why Republicans fear an upset in MTG’s backyard.

Wildman’s manager says $800K stock sale was a gift, not theft from estate

Take 5: Five quick takeaways from Falcons GM Ian Cunningham’s introduction