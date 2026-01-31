Food & Dining Popular Filipino restaurant moving, and more from the Atlanta dining scene Plus, a beer collaboration with Creature Comforts and the debut of F1 Arcade in West Midtown The lumpia at Estrellita, which is moving to South Downtown. (Angela Hansberger for the AJC)

In this week’s metro Atlanta food and dining news, a buzzy barbecue restaurant expands with its new bar along the Beltline, Atlanta-based company the Zero Proof sells non-alcoholic beverages in Target and a Formula 1-themed arcade opens soon. Estrellita will leave its Grant Park location to move into a larger space in South Downtown. (Chris Hunt for the AJC)

South Downtown development announces new tenant Filipino restaurant Estrellita will be relocating from its home in Grant Park to a larger space in the South Downtown development later this year, according to a social media post. Owners Hope Webb and Walter Cortado first opened Estrellita at 580 Woodward Ave. SE in 2020. The restaurant, whose name means “little star,” has become a popular staple in Atlanta’s dining scene and has earned a Bib Gourmand distinction — recognizing high quality food at a good value — in the Michelin Guide three years in a row. It will not have a break in service while moving to its new location at 115 Broad St. SW, the restaurant confirmed in a message to the AJC. “The response from the community has been more than we ever dreamed of. As we grow out of our original footprint, South Downtown feels like the perfect next chapter. It allows us to keep that intimate neighborhood soul while reaching a wider audience in the historic heart of the city,” Webb said in a prepared statement.

Estrellita will join a slew of other restaurants set to open this year in South Downtown, including Bottle Rocket, Broad Street BBQ, El Tesoro, Glide Pizza, Mule Train and Brewhouse Cafe. Tyde Tate Kitchen and Spiller Park are already open in the development.

115 Broad St. SW, Atlanta. estrellitafilipino.com Bar Lewis opens across from Lewis Barbecue A month after Lewis Barbecue opened in Ansley Mall, the second phase of the Central Texas-style barbecue compound has been completed. Bar Lewis has opened in a second building across the walkway from pitmaster John Lewis’ main restaurant facing the Northeast Beltline. It includes a 60-foot bar with couches, lounge areas, additional tables and patio seating. The interiors are styled after a “Texas dance hall,” Lewis said in a previous interview, with colorful patterns and vintage decorations. Bar Lewis offers a menu of brisket and pulled pork sandwiches, brisket nachos and other bar bites. Cocktails include Rattlesnake Milk, Frozen Burro, Lewis Bloody Maria and margaritas available by the pitcher. Read Atlanta Journal-Constitution restaurant critic Henri Hollis’ full review of Lewis Barbecue here.

Bar Lewis is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday-Monday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. 1544 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9567, lewisbarbecue.com/location/lewis-barbecue-atlanta Now you can buy the Zero Proof's ready-to-drink, non-alcoholic cocktails at the same place you get toilet paper. (Courtesy of the Zero Proof) Zero Proof launches ready-to-drink, non-alcoholic cocktails in Target Atlanta-based brand the Zero Proof has announced it will launch a collection of six non-alcoholic wines and ready-to-drink cocktails in Target stores nationwide. In its first launch this month, the Zero Proof released the St. Viviana sparkling chardonnay and the St. Viviana cabernet sauvignon. In March, it will launch four more beverages, including Oddbird Blanc de Blancs Wine, Oddbird GSM Red Wine, Lapo’s Non-Alcoholic Espresso Martini and Lapo’s Negroni.

Target is expanding its non-alcoholic offerings as part of its “Wellness: Perfectly Picked For You” campaign, according to a news release. “Dry January introduces many people to alcohol-free options, but what we are seeing now is lasting behavior change,” Sean Goldsmith, co-founder of the Zero Proof, said in a prepared statement. “Target recognizes that moderation is becoming part of everyday life, and this collaboration makes exceptional non-alcoholic products easier to find.” The Zero Proof, which started as a blog run by a pair of friends searching for better non-alcoholic drinks, has grown into one of the leading sellers of alcohol-free spirits and wine in the United States. The non-alcoholic beverage space has ballooned in recent years as more bottle shops and bars open across Atlanta, including the Zero Co. in Poncey-Highland, Soberish in Kirkwood and the Sober Social in Castleberry Hills. Other news of interest Ale Sharpton, Atlanta craft beer advocate and journalist, will celebrate 30 years in the industry by teaming up with Athens-based brewery Creature Comforts to remix Sharpton’s Piano Keys Imperial Stout. Piano Keys is a chocolate and vanilla imperial stout with 9.6% ABV. It features cocoa nibs from Condor Chocolates and a blend of vanilla beans from around the globe. The collaboration is being brewed in commemoration of Ale’s first beer article, published in 1996, according to a news release. There will be two events to celebrate the occasion: a beer launch in the Creature Comfort’s Athens taproom Feb. 13 and a birthday celebration for Sharpton at Terminal West on Feb. 23.

Piano Keys beer launch. 5 p.m. Feb. 13. 271 W. Hancock Ave., Athens. Birthday celebration. 7-10 p.m. Feb. 23. 887 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. creaturecomfortsbeer.com/beers/piano-keys Bovino After Dark, the supper club from Alex Sher and Chris McCord inside Lee + White, has launched a lunch and brunch service on Friday and Saturday. The menu will mirror its omakase-style dinner service, with a coursed experience featuring Bovino’s playful dishes. 2-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 1000 White St. SW, Atlanta, 470-716-3176, bovinoafterdark.com Athens-based coffee roaster Jittery Joe’s is collaborating with the Fox Theatre to launch a custom roast and branded can, Fox Theatre Blue Sky Blend. Fifteen percent of sales will benefit Fox Gives, the theater’s philanthropic arm that runs preservation and education initiatives. The coffee will be sold on-site in the Fox Theatre’s gift shop and online at jitteryjoes.com

Learn how to make a smashburger at Shake Shack's upcoming cooking class. (Courtesy of Shake Shack) Class is in session at the School of Shack. Shake Shack will hold a free cooking class at the burger chain’s Atlanta Support Center. Attendees will sharpen their cooking skills and learn the techniques, plus a few recipes, behind Shake Shack’s menu. The class is open to the public and available to watch on YouTube. Executive chef John Karangis will lead the first class March 12, when he’ll teach everyone how to cook the perfect smashburger. Registration is open online, and a time will be announced closer to the date. March 12. 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta. wereallycook.splashthat.com Brasserie Margot, the French brasserie at Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, has welcomed a new chef de cuisine. France-native Christophe Truchet will lead day-to-day operations at the restaurant. He told an AJC reporter last week that he plans to update the menu to make it more traditionally French. Truchet has worked in restaurants across France, including Le Bristol Paris and L’Amaryllis, followed by international stints at One&Only The Palm Dubai and Pudong Shangri-La Shanghai. He has also spent nearly six years working with Hilton and Waldorf Astoria properties in California and Georgia. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta 404- 253-3840, brasseriemargot.com