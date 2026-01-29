Off to a smoking-hot start in Atlanta, Lewis Barbecue is already getting better

Though all of the smoked meats available are excellent (pulled pork, pork spare ribs, two types of sausage), the turkey breast was the other true standout. The level of juiciness Lewis achieves in this often-dry cut defies culinary convention.
Several of Lewis Barbecue’s side dishes are also wonderful, though the supporting cast can’t quite match the starting lineup of meats. However, every side except for the beef tallow fried french fries is vegetarian, so meat abstainers can still tag along.
Unfortunately for the vegetarians, they’re missing out on the fries; they’re richly flavored thanks to the beef tallow and also benefit from a unique shape, a thick curlicue that’s almost like a spiralized steak fry.
Among the rest of the veggie-friendly sides, the green chile corn pudding is a star. It’s indulgent but well-balanced, with plenty of gooey cheese and sweet corn. The green beans are another Texas-influenced treat, stewed in a salsa-like red sauce that adds some zing and shows that the dish isn’t an afterthought.
In a similar vein, Lewis Barbecue’s servers offer to top pinto beans with a free dollop of pico de gallo, adding a bit of freshness to the hearty beans.
The collard greens were a little overcooked for my taste, edging past tender and into mushy territory. And the coleslaw and potato salad were good, but unremarkable.
Lewis Barbecue first opened in December, but the opening process is still unfolding. This week, Bar Lewis opened directly across the pedestrian courtyard from the main restaurant, bringing a full beverage program and a whole new menu of food items, from brisket nachos and a pork burrito to a green chile burger and a Caesar salad.
Together, the two spaces will form a more well-rounded and unique restaurant experience. Lewis Barbecue has instantly placed itself in the pantheon of the best barbecue spots in Atlanta; once it reaches its final form, it could become one of the top restaurants, too.
2 out of 4 stars (very good)
Food: Texas-style barbecue
Service: intelligently organized and pleasant
Noise level: moderate to loud
Recommended dishes: sliced or chopped beef brisket, pulled pork, turkey breast, Texas hot guts sausage, el sancho sandwich, mac & cheese, stewed green beans, green chile corn pudding, tallow fried fries, cowboy pinto beans
Vegetarian dishes: potato salad, coleslaw, cowboy pinto beans, green chile corn pudding, collard greens, mac & cheese, green beans
Alcohol: beer only at time of last visit; full bar now available at Bar Lewis
Price range: less than $50 - $75 per person, excluding drinks
Hours: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Sunday
Accessibility: fully ADA accessible
Parking: free lot on-site
Nearest MARTA station: none
Address, phone: 1544 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9567
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s dining critics conduct reviews anonymously. Reservations are not made in their name, nor do they provide restaurants with advance notice about their visits. Our critics always make multiple visits, sample the full range of the menu and pay for all of their meals. AJC dining critics wait at least one month after a new restaurant has opened before visiting.
