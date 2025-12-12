For those who appreciate a perfectly crafted cocktail, an interesting bottle, a beautifully written new book or nuanced nonalcoholic beverages, the gifts should be just as spirited as their recipients. The following gift ideas are hand-selected to toast the festive season in style and elevate imbibing experiences all year long.
12 festive gifts for the cocktail enthusiast
1. Murrell’s Row Lil’ Eno
For a delicious stocking-stuffer, grab Eno Amaro in this short 350 mL size. Mimicking the classic cola recipe, Atlanta-made Eno Amaro’s composition is just as tightly guarded and wrapped in a beautiful label. Made with 19 botanicals, it swirls with earthy, woody notes. Baking spices add sweetness, and hyssop gives a touch of rounded herbaceousness. It’s prized as a depth charge by bartenders, adding earthy and spice layers to cocktails, but it’s also delicious on its own, served neat or over ice as an aperitivo or digestif.
$23. Elemental Spirits Co., 602 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. elementalspirits.co; murrellsrowspirits.com.
2. Tip Top Build Your Own Bar Box
You could hunt and gather the perfect bottles of spirits and mixers to stir up cocktails, or you could simply get a Build Your Own Bar Box from Tip Top. The 18-pack box is totally customizable. Pick from 100 mL cans of Old-Fashioned, Manhattan, Espresso Martini, Cosmopolitan, Whiskey Sour, Mai Tai, Bee’s Knees, among others. The prep is easy: open and pour over ice.
$104.99. tiptopcocktails.com.
3. Alma Tepec Chile Pasilla Mixe
Handcrafted with slow maturation in Oaxaca, Mexico, Alma Tepec liqueur gets its beautiful flavor and heat from an ancestral chile. The crimson-red pasilla Mixe pepper grows only in the remote Sierra Mixe mountains. It’s lightly smoky with woody flavor and a lingering heat that pairs well with mezcal.
$37.99. totalwine.com; almatepec.com.
4. SirDavis American Whisky
The elegance of malted barley and the complexity of rye form a harmonious blend in SirDavis American whisky, a collaboration between Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Moet Hennessy. Created with highly acclaimed Scottish master distiller Bill Lumsden, and named for Beyoncé’s farmer and moonshiner great-grandfather, the striking bottle with an unusual mash bill is as approachable for novices as it is enjoyable for whisky enthusiasts.
$89. Widely available at local retailers. sirdavis.com.
5. Distillery of Modern Art Amaro Peach
Created with the highest quality distilled liquor and house-milled grains, Distillery of Modern Art’s Amaro Peach bottles the sweetest and juiciest fruit at the peak of the season. Sipped alone or in cocktails, the amaro is herbaceous and bittersweet, with fruity depth from peach and Valencia orange notes.
$34.99. 2197 Irvindale Way, Chamblee. distilleryofmodernart.com.
6. NEFT Vodka
Adorably different in its eco-friendly (ships lighter than glass), unbreakable and highly recyclable little barrel, NEFT vodka is also a fine spirit. Made from just two pure ingredients — water from the Austrian Alps and Central European ancient grains of non-GMO rye — it has a crisp, clean taste with a slightly slick mouthfeel, and the container keeps chilled vodka colder.
$34.99. Widely available at local retailers. neftvodka.com.
7. Chiran Tea Chu
Crafted in Japan’s renowned green tea production region, Chiran Distillery combines two of Kagoshima’s top cultivations in Green Tea Shochu. The earthy sweetness of sweet potato is a perfect match to the soft, herbal astringency of two types of handpicked green tea leaves. It is lovely sipped neat, in a simple highball or in a mixed cocktail.
$40. Elemental Spirits Co., 602 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. elementalspirits.co; honkakuspirits.com.
8. “The Whiskey Bible” by Noah Rothbaum
Award-winning writer Noah Rothbaum has spent 25 years researching whiskey and shares his knowledge and passion on each page of “The Whiskey Bible: A Complete Guide to the World’s Greatest Spirit” (Workman Publishing). Arranged by geography, the book breaks down each region’s notable distillers and distilleries, bottles to try, key differences and customs. There is a whiskey 101 section as well as 60 cocktail recipes. It’s an entertaining read, filled with fascinating industry folklore.
$40. Virginia Highland Books. 1034 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta. vahibooks.com.
9. Creature Comforts Coffee Liqueur
This one is worth the drive. Made in-house using Athens’ 1000 Faces coffee, orange zest, cinnamon and whole vanilla beans, Creature Comforts Coffee liqueur makes a fine espresso martini and also tastes great in a cup of coffee. Only available in the Creature Comforts tasting room and their new cocktail bar, Cura. (Local market release coming soon.)
$29.99. 271 W. Hancock Ave., Athens. creaturecomfortsbeer.com.
10. “Smart Mouth” by Jordan Salcito
In “Smart Mouth: Wine Essentials for You, Me and Everyone We Know” (Ten Speed), award-winning sommelier Jordan Salcito (Eleven Madison Park, Momofuku) distills her expertise in navigating wine lists, history, grape varietals, pairing tricks and how wine gets from the vine to the bottle. This is for the curious but unfussy wine drinker. Readers can dive into topics or find useful nuggets to pepper in conversation. Gorgeous illustrations and Salcito’s sincere but humor-filled conversational tone can easily take the casual drinker to an A-level student of wine.
$35. Charis Books and More. 184 S. Candler St., Decatur. charisbooksandmore.com.
11. and 12. Little Saints’ St. Ember and St. Oak
Sippable on their own or used to make a zero-proof cocktail, Little Saints’ St. Ember and St. Oak offer sophisticated nonalcoholic versions of mezcal and whiskey, elevated with lion’s mane mushrooms and other adaptogens. They make a mindful gift for anyone on your list.
$50. Soberish. 1963 Hosea L. Williams Drive SE, Atlanta. besoberish.com.