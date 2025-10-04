Ted’s Montana Grill will fill gap on Marietta Square, and more from metro Atlanta’s restaurant scene

A conceptual rendering of a new Ted's Montana Grill approved to be built on Marietta Square. (Credit: Marietta Historic Board of Review)

Ted’s Montana Grill has not announced a target opening date for the new restaurant.

The site has been empty since 2010, when former Marietta city councilman Philip Goldstein tore down a building with plans to build a five-story tower. After those plans were shared, the city council voted to restrict the height of buildings on Marietta Square , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time. Ensuing projects, including a brewery announced in 2018 , also failed to come to come fruition.

Ted’s Montana Grill will be taking over the long-empty lot on Marietta Square that was once referred to as the “Marietta Mudhole.” A new location of the restaurant chain, which was founded by Ted Turner, was approved at 77 Park Square North by the Marietta Historic Board of Review this week.

Marietta officials appear to be taking a cue from Yellowstone National Park: By introducing bison on the historic town square, they hope to rebalance the landscape.

This week, a little neighborhood Italian restaurant celebrated a quarter-century in business, a Briarcliff Road strip mall got two new businesses and more from the metro area’s food and dining scene.

The famously over-the-top holiday decorations at Amore e Amore serve as a backdrop for a dessert plate. (Credit: Sam Nadolski Milero, courtesy of Amore e Amore)

Amore e Amore celebrates 25 years

Inman Park Italian restaurant Amore e Amore hit the quarter-century mark Wednesday, according to restaurant representatives.

Known for blanketing every surface of its dining room in glittering decor for the holiday season, the neighborhood restaurant will collect memories from customers until it begins its anniversary celebration in earnest next month.

On Nov. 5, Amore e Amore will begin offering a multi-course, prix fixe menu featuring fan-favorite dishes from years past for $125 per person. The celebratory fixed menu will be available through Dec. 24, though diners will still have the option to order from the a la carte menu.