Ted’s Montana Grill will fill gap on Marietta Square, and more from metro Atlanta’s restaurant scene

“Reaching 25 years is more than a milestone. It’s a reminder of every laugh, every love story, and every memory shared around our tables,” Amore e Amore co-founder Gale Parker said in a press statement. “From Il Localino to Amore e Amore, this has always been a place to celebrate life, family, and the joy that comes with simply being together. I’m beyond grateful we get to keep doing what we love and for our loyal guests, our incredible staff, and the Inman Park community that continues to embrace us.”
The Parkside, a new restaurant, bar and coffee shop in Peachtree Corners, held its grand opening Friday evening. The restaurant is on Town Center Boulevard and backs up to the Peachtree Corners Town Green.
Buddy Buddy, a cocktail bar in the former Tapa Tapa space at the Midtown Promenade, opened Friday after a holding a soft opening earlier this week, according to the restaurant’s social media. The menu leans toward Greek cuisine, with dishes like saganaki, avgolemono soup, pastitio (noted as “Greek lasagna”) and roasted lamb lollipops. Drinks tend toward creative classics, including several riffs on the martini.
Coffee Therapy held its grand opening Oct. 1 in the Briar Clair strip mall on Briarcliff Road, the coffeeshop announced. The shop, which replaced Therapy Lounge, also serves wine, cocktails and desserts.
Coffee Was Black, another new coffeeshop, began a series of soft openings this month in preparation for a grand opening before the end of the year, according to the business’ social media. The shop, found in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, will be open Wednesdays - Fridays each week in October for testing, the announcement said.
Barrel Proof, a cocktail bar that originated in New Orleans, will open in the Westside Provisions District later this month, according to a news release. This will be the third location of the bar, which has an outpost in Nashville in addition to the original in New Orleans. In addition to cocktails, the bar specializes in serving a collection of rare bourbons and other whiskeys, the news release said. Barrel Proof will take over the space that formerly held Little Trouble.
Cru Wine Bar & Bistro, a chain of wine bars with locations across the country, plans a new location in Johns Creek next year, the company announced in a news release. The new restaurant will be the company’s third in the metro Atlanta area, joining locations at The Battery and Avalon.
