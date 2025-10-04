Food & Dining

Ted’s Montana Grill will fill gap on Marietta Square, and more from metro Atlanta’s restaurant scene

Inman Park’s Amore e Amore hits the quarter-century mark; Eats on Ponce de Leon Avenue closing after 32 years.
A conceptual rendering of a new Ted's Montana Grill approved to be built on Marietta Square. (Credit: Marietta Historic Board of Review)
A conceptual rendering of a new Ted's Montana Grill approved to be built on Marietta Square. (Credit: Marietta Historic Board of Review)
1 hour ago

This week, a little neighborhood Italian restaurant celebrated a quarter-century in business, a Briarcliff Road strip mall got two new businesses and more from the metro area’s food and dining scene.

New restaurant planned for once-contentious ‘gap’ on Marietta Square

Marietta officials appear to be taking a cue from Yellowstone National Park: By introducing bison on the historic town square, they hope to rebalance the landscape.

Ted’s Montana Grill will be taking over the long-empty lot on Marietta Square that was once referred to as the “Marietta Mudhole.” A new location of the restaurant chain, which was founded by Ted Turner, was approved at 77 Park Square North by the Marietta Historic Board of Review this week.

The site has been empty since 2010, when former Marietta city councilman Philip Goldstein tore down a building with plans to build a five-story tower. After those plans were shared, the city council voted to restrict the height of buildings on Marietta Square, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported at the time. Ensuing projects, including a brewery announced in 2018, also failed to come to come fruition.

Ted’s Montana Grill has not announced a target opening date for the new restaurant.

77 North Park Square, Marietta. tedsmontanagrill.com

The famously over-the-top holiday decorations at Amore e Amore serve as a backdrop for a dessert plate. (Credit: Sam Nadolski Milero, courtesy of Amore e Amore)
The famously over-the-top holiday decorations at Amore e Amore serve as a backdrop for a dessert plate. (Credit: Sam Nadolski Milero, courtesy of Amore e Amore)

Amore e Amore celebrates 25 years

Inman Park Italian restaurant Amore e Amore hit the quarter-century mark Wednesday, according to restaurant representatives.

Known for blanketing every surface of its dining room in glittering decor for the holiday season, the neighborhood restaurant will collect memories from customers until it begins its anniversary celebration in earnest next month.

On Nov. 5, Amore e Amore will begin offering a multi-course, prix fixe menu featuring fan-favorite dishes from years past for $125 per person. The celebratory fixed menu will be available through Dec. 24, though diners will still have the option to order from the a la carte menu.

The exterior of Amore e Amore in Inman Park. (Courtesy of Amore e Amore)
The exterior of Amore e Amore in Inman Park. (Courtesy of Amore e Amore)

“Reaching 25 years is more than a milestone. It’s a reminder of every laugh, every love story, and every memory shared around our tables,” Amore e Amore co-founder Gale Parker said in a press statement. “From Il Localino to Amore e Amore, this has always been a place to celebrate life, family, and the joy that comes with simply being together. I’m beyond grateful we get to keep doing what we love and for our loyal guests, our incredible staff, and the Inman Park community that continues to embrace us.”

Fans of Amore e Amore are invited to share their memories through an online survey posted by the restaurant.

467 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-600-2176, amoreeamore.com

The Parkside, a new restaurant, bar and coffee shop in Peachtree Corners, held its grand opening Friday evening. The restaurant is on Town Center Boulevard and backs up to the Peachtree Corners Town Green.

5170 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners. 470-709-4995, theparksideptc.com

Buddy Buddy, a cocktail bar in the former Tapa Tapa space at the Midtown Promenade, opened Friday after a holding a soft opening earlier this week, according to the restaurant’s social media. The menu leans toward Greek cuisine, with dishes like saganaki, avgolemono soup, pastitio (noted as “Greek lasagna”) and roasted lamb lollipops. Drinks tend toward creative classics, including several riffs on the martini.

931 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-481-5226, buddybuddyatl.com

Coffee Therapy held its grand opening Oct. 1 in the Briar Clair strip mall on Briarcliff Road, the coffeeshop announced. The shop, which replaced Therapy Lounge, also serves wine, cocktails and desserts.

3145 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta. coffeetherapyatl.com

Coffee Was Black, another new coffeeshop, began a series of soft openings this month in preparation for a grand opening before the end of the year, according to the business’ social media. The shop, found in Atlanta’s Sweet Auburn neighborhood, will be open Wednesdays - Fridays each week in October for testing, the announcement said.

364 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. coffeewasblack.com

New Orleans-based cocktail bar Barrel Proof will open an Atlanta outpost in the space that formerly held Little Trouble. (Courtesy of Barrel Proof)
New Orleans-based cocktail bar Barrel Proof will open an Atlanta outpost in the space that formerly held Little Trouble. (Courtesy of Barrel Proof)

Barrel Proof, a cocktail bar that originated in New Orleans, will open in the Westside Provisions District later this month, according to a news release. This will be the third location of the bar, which has an outpost in Nashville in addition to the original in New Orleans. In addition to cocktails, the bar specializes in serving a collection of rare bourbons and other whiskeys, the news release said. Barrel Proof will take over the space that formerly held Little Trouble.

1170 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. barrelproofatl.com

Cru Wine Bar & Bistro, a chain of wine bars with locations across the country, plans a new location in Johns Creek next year, the company announced in a news release. The new restaurant will be the company’s third in the metro Atlanta area, joining locations at The Battery and Avalon.

cruwinebar.com

Lazy Dog Restaurant’s Perimeter location has temporarily closed after a small kitchen fire, the restaurant chain said in a news release. The Dunwoody restaurant is expected to reopen later this fall, though representatives did not provide a specific date. While repairs are underway, fans of the restaurant can stop by for a $25 voucher that can be used at Lazy Dog’s only other location in the area, on Haynes Bridge Road in Alpharetta.

Cafe Bombay has closed after more than 20 years in North Druid Hills, Tomorrow’s News Today first reported. The restaurant will move to a new location in Norcross and open a second, takeout-only location in the nearby Briar Clair strip mall — the same development as the aforementioned Coffee Therapy.

