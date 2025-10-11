Kinship Butcher & Sundry expands, and more from metro Atlanta’s dining scene

The Culinary Institute of America unveils its Alumni Walk of Fame, and two Atlanta restaurateurs are honored with stars.

Kinship Butcher & Sundry will open a second location in the Beacon in Grant Park. (Courtesy of the Beacon)

Two major Atlanta restaurateurs were honored by the Culinary Institute of America, a former Georgia Tech quarterback opened a restaurant franchise and more happenings from the metro Atlanta food and dining scene.

Kinship Butcher & Sundry announced expansion plans

On the heels of instantly selling out the first three months of its multi-course tasting menu experience Kin, Virginia-Highland shop Kinship Butcher & Sundry has announced plans to open a second location.

Kinship will take over a 4,000-square-foot space at the Beacon in Grant Park. The new shop will expand Kinship’s offerings to include seafood butchery, a larger dry-ageing program and more produce and locally made goods. The shop will also include an all-day cafe program featuring the original shop’s popular breakfast sandwiches.

Kinship’s second location is expected to open in the fall of 2026.