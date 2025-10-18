History-making UK chef visits Atlanta and more from the metro area’s dining scene

It’s that time of year; pumpkin fever has hit metro Atlanta. Many restaurants and shops have introduced limited-time pumpkin-flavored specials.
Reverence at Midtown’s Epicurean Atlanta hotel has a couple of special pumpkin dishes available during its Halloween Epicurean Igloo Experience, a prix fixe dinner that can include a pumpkin blondie bar for dessert. There’s also the jack-o’-lantern cocktail made with Hennessy VS, mandarin liqueur, pumpkin shrub and ginger beer.
At its Ponce City Market location, Five Daughters Bakery is selling a pumpkin spice latte flavor of the shop’s 100-layer, mini and yeast-raised doughnut styles.
Rina, the casual Mediterranean restaurant on the Atlanta Beltline’s Eastside Trail, has introduced a pumpkin milkshake made with vanilla gelato, pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice and baklava crumbles.
And if the original pumpkin spice latte isn’t decadent enough, head to Spiller Park’s Ponce City Market location. The coffee shop has brought back its spicy pumpkin caramel latte for the season.
There’s also the option to stay home and make your own nutritious autumn treat with the AJC’s “PSL” blondie bars from chef and author Virginia Willis.
Five Daughters Bakery - Ponce City Market. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-963-1922, fivedaughtersbakery.com
Spiller Park - Ponce City Market. 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 470-347-6446, spillerpark.com
Boqueria Atlanta, an outpost of the New York-based tapas restaurant that opened in Colony Square earlier this year, was recently named a winner of the prestigious INT Interior Design Award for hospitality, according to a news release.
When I reviewed the restaurant in March, the design stood out. I noted at the time that “the New York-based restaurant group went whole-hog on the expensive buildout, giving the enormous space an intimate mood, with dark ceilings and walls offset by warm, golden fittings and light fixtures.”
