History-making UK chef visits Atlanta and more from the metro area’s dining scene

Kate Austen became the head chef of a restaurant with two Michelin stars, AOC in Copenhagen, when she was 25.

A trailblazing female chef collaborates with two of the city’s top restaurants, pumpkin invades everything, a classic restaurant’s final goodbye and more metro Atlanta restaurant happenings this week.

Decorated British chef pops up at two Atlanta restaurants

Kate Austen, the history-making British chef, will cook in two of Atlanta’s most celebrated kitchens later this month, according to a news release.