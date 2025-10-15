‘PSL’ blondie recipe offers flavor, not fat

Pumpkin and its celebrity bestie, pumpkin spice, work exceptionally well together in baked goods. The pumpkin spice latte is now so famous, it’s nicknamed “PSL” for short, and inspired this flavorful blondie, a blend of pumpkin, spices, espresso and creamy white chocolate.

Fat-free canned pumpkin can be used to replace fat in baking, much like applesauce or smashed bananas. It has a high moisture content and works as a binder while also adding fiber.

Food science — and common sense — tells us pumpkin is not going to taste the same as rich, creamy butter. The results are similar, but different. The high-moisture pumpkin produces a more cake-like blondie than a traditional butter-sugar blondie. (Dense, fudge-like pumpkin blondies have a much higher sugar content.)

Often, pumpkin recipes call for a cup, or less, of pumpkin. As a professional recipe developer, using the whole can is a sticking point for me. Using the entire can ensures a bold pumpkin flavor and avoids food waste.

