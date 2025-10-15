‘PSL’ blondie recipe offers flavor, not fat

recipe

Smashed pumpkin is a nutritious swap in fall favorite.
"PSL" Pumpkin Blondies are flavored with warm spices, espresso powder and creamy white chocolate chips. (Courtesy of Virginia Willis)
By Virginia Willis – For the AJC
38 minutes ago

Pumpkin and its celebrity bestie, pumpkin spice, work exceptionally well together in baked goods. The pumpkin spice latte is now so famous, it’s nicknamed “PSL” for short, and inspired this flavorful blondie, a blend of pumpkin, spices, espresso and creamy white chocolate.

Fat-free canned pumpkin can be used to replace fat in baking, much like applesauce or smashed bananas. It has a high moisture content and works as a binder while also adding fiber.

Food science — and common sense — tells us pumpkin is not going to taste the same as rich, creamy butter. The results are similar, but different. The high-moisture pumpkin produces a more cake-like blondie than a traditional butter-sugar blondie. (Dense, fudge-like pumpkin blondies have a much higher sugar content.)

Often, pumpkin recipes call for a cup, or less, of pumpkin. As a professional recipe developer, using the whole can is a sticking point for me. Using the entire can ensures a bold pumpkin flavor and avoids food waste.

Lush with earthy pumpkin, toffee-like dark brown sugar, aromatic spices, a hint of coffee and creamy white chocolate chips, these rich, moist pumpkin blondies are guaranteed to become a fall favorite.

“PSL” Pumpkin Blondies

Use plain pumpkin, not pumpkin pie filling, which is sweetened and seasoned. If using homemade pumpkin puree, the mixture must be the consistency of canned pumpkin.

Pumpkin spice blend is sold in grocery stores. You can make your own by combining 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger and 1/2 teaspoon allspice.

  1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8-inch square pan with nonstick spray. Set aside.
  2. Combine the pumpkin, sugar, egg, vanilla and espresso powder in a large bowl; whisk until smooth.
  3. Add the flour, baking powder, pumpkin spice and salt. Combine with a rubber spatula. (The batter will be thick.)
  4. Reserve a small handful of white chocolate chips. Stir the remaining chips into the batter.
  5. Scoop the batter into the prepared pan with a rubber spatula. Sprinkle the top with the remaining white chocolate chips. Transfer to the oven and bake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean, about 35 minutes.
  6. Remove to a rack to cool slightly. Slice with a serrated knife and serve. Store, wrapped tightly with plastic wrap, at room temperature for up to 3 days or in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Makes 16.

Per serving: 158 calories (percent of calories from fat, 15), 2 grams protein, 31 grams carbohydrates, 19 grams total sugars, 1 gram fiber, 3 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 12 milligrams cholesterol, 97 milligrams sodium.

